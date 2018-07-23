Bihar board halts admission process for degree courses till 30 July; students can modify applications till 26 July

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has halted the process of admission to degree colleges to let students modify choices in their applications, and give a chance to those who failed to apply or secure a place in the first list. The admission process will commence from 30 July and go on till 5 August.

For those students who wish to modify to their choice of subjects, the web portal Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) (portal.ofssbihar.in) will be open from 23 to 26 July. According to NDTV, the candidates who missed out on applying the first time or were not allotted any college in the first list will be allowed to apply from 26 to 29 July.

Earlier, the admissions for degree courses were scheduled to be held on 24 July.

The OFSS listed multiple reasons for the change in the schedule. Among the reasons were the change in the seats numberss at different colleges of different universities, wrong filling of fields in the online form by students, and addition of new subjects in some of the colleges.

The students who have passed Class 12, or an equivalent examination from BSEB, Central Board for Secondary education(CBSE), Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or any other state board are eligible to apply online for admission.

There are ten colleges under the BSEB that are taking admission for degree courses. These are: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University, Jai Prakash Vishwavidyalaya, Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Magadh University, Munger University Patliputra University, Purnea University, Tilka Manjhi Bhagalpur University, and Veer Kunwar Singh University.