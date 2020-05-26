Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2020: BSEB Class 10 results to be declared today on official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 results will likely be declared after 12.30 pm today (Tuesday, 26 May), as per reports.

According to News18, the board chief confirmed that the result will be declared on Tuesday. The report adds that Bihar Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma will likely declare the result around 12.30 pm.

Media reports had said that the result may be published on Thursday (21 May). However, that was not the case. Earlier, reports had said that the results are likely to be announced on 20 May. The result was however postponed due to last-minute arrangements.

Once the result is declared, candidates can check their BSEB Class 10 results on the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in after it has been officially declared. The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020.

Here is how you can check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take a print out for future references