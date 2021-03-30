Bihar Board Class 10 result to be declared soon; check biharboard.online for details
After declaring the results of Class 12, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is soon going to release the scorecards of Class 10.
Several media reports suggest that the results will be out in the first week of April. Anand Kishor, Chairman of BSEB, has stated that the Class 10 results will be out by April first week.
Looking at the trend of previous years, the results are expected to be out after 10 days of the evaluation process. This year, the evaluation of Class 10 was completed on 24 March.
Students can follow these steps to check their results:
Step 1: Visit biharboard.online, bsebonline.org, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in,onlinebseb.in or bsebresult.online
Step 2: Click on the link available for the Bihar Board Class 10 results
Step 3: Enter your personal details
Step 4: Download the scorecard on your phone
Step 5: Take a print out of the result for future reference.
As many as 17 lakh candidates have appeared for the Class 10 examination. Out of these candidates, 8,37,803 were girls and 8,46,663 were boys. The exams were conducted at 1,525 centres across the state.
The pass percentage for Class 12 has dropped about two percent from last year. Overall, 78.04 percent of those who appeared for the exam were able to successfully complete it.
