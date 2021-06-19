Bihar Board 2021: Class 10, 12 compartmental results to be out today, check results.biharboardonline.com

According to a tweet by the Bihar Board account, the BSEB compartmental results will be available on Saturday, 19 June at 5 pm

The compartmental results for classes 10 and 12 will be declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Classes 10 and 12 students can access the official result website of the board — results.biharboardonline.com. According to a tweet by the Bihar Board account, the BSEB compartmental results will be available on Saturday, 19 June at 5 pm.

इंटरमीडिएट एवं मैट्रिक वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2021 में एक या दो विषयों में अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/YuunXdEZTO — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) June 18, 2021

Here the steps that students can follow to check their results once they are declared:

Step 1: Visit the official result website — results.biharboardonline.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2021’ for class 12 result or ‘Annual Secondary Examination Result 2021’ for class 10 result

Step 3: Enter you roll number and the security key

Step 4: Your BSEB compartmental result will be displayed. Download it

Step 5: Take a print out of the results and save it for future reference

According to the board, the results for 2,18,790 students will be declared today. A total of 97,474 students from class 12 have passed the examination while 1,21,316 students from class 10 will clear the exam.

Previously, those students who were not able to pass the board examinations were to appear for the BSEB compartmental exam, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided to allot grace marks to the students who have failed in one or two subjects.

In a statement, the BSEB said that it does not seem possible to conduct the compartmental exams in the next 2-3 months and therefore, the students will be qualified by giving them grace marks.