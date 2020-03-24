Bihar Board 12th Result 2020 declared; check scorecard at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the results of the Bihar Intermediate (Class 12) board examination on 24 March. Students who have appeared for Bihar Board 2020 examination can check their results across all streams — Arts, Commerce, Science and vocational courses—online at the official website of Bihar board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

BSEB chairman Anand Kishor had earlier said that no press conference will be held for the declaration of the Bihar board results 2020.

Here's how to check Bihar Board 2020 Class 12 results

Step 1: Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Results tab

Step 3: Press on the link mentioning Class XII results

Step 4: Select the stream for which you want to check the results

Step 5: You will be directed to a new page where you have to provide your credentials including roll number to log in

The result will appear on your screen. You can download and save as well as take the printout of the same for future reference.

BSEB had conducted the Cass 12th board examinations from 3 to 13 February. Around 12 lakh candidates, including 5.4 lakh girl students, appeared for the examination.

