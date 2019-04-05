Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Intermediate result scrutiny process begins; apply at bsebinteredu.in

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has commenced the scrutiny process Friday for the BSEB Class 12 intermediate examination results.

The students who had appeared for the Bihar Intermediate examination and are interested in their scores to be reviewed, can now apply for scrutiny of their answer sheets. The application should be filed only on the official website of the BSEB board at: bsebinteredu.in.

The candidates, who apply for the reassessment of their marks, will receive their final result once the board finishes the scrutiny process.

The last date for applying for the reassessment is 12 April, 2019.

Students are required to submit a fee of Rs 120 and apply for the same at the official website of the board : biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Steps to apply for BSEB 12th results 2019 scrutiny

Step 1: Visit the official website at: bsebinteredu.in

Step 2: Fill in your credentials ie: roll code, roll number and mobile number (password)

Step 3: Now proceed to sign in to the site

According to a report in News 18, 79.76 percent students qualified the Bihar Board Inter result 2019. The pass percentage stood at 76.53 percent in arts, 93.02 percent in commerce and 81.20 percent in science.

The students can check their Bihar Inter result 2019 for 1st and 2nd year through the official websites: bsebinteredu.in

