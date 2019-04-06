Bihar Board 10th Result declared; updates: Top scorer Sawan Raj Bharti secures 97.2 percent; check score at bsebinteredu.in

Bihar Board (BSEB) 10th Result 2019 updates: The highest scorer, Sawan Raj Bharti secured 97.2 percent, reports said. Bharti is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, and is eligible for a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.
The scores of the BSEB class 10 results have been declared by the board. Check your result on the official website or via SMS.
The declaration of the BSEB class 10 exam results, which was scheduled at 12.30 pm, has now been pushed to after 1 pm, reports said.
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor is expected to release the Bihar class 10 board exam result and announce the name of Bihar topper at the press conference at 12:30 pm.
BSEB will also provide results through SMS. In addition to logging on to the official website to see the scores, candidates can also receive their result via SMS. The procedure is: Send BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 . The result is expected to immediately get delivered.
The BSEB will provide an option to download the soft copy or PDF of the scores once the candidate is logged in. This printout can also be used as a provincial marksheet until the official document is released by the board.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready before the result is declared. Candidates checking their class 10 exam scores on the BSEB website are advised to keep their admit card and other credentials ready as the website may be slow due to high traffic. With credentials ready, students can log in on the site and download the BSEB matric result effectively.
The BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results for the BSEB Class 10 examination on Saturday. The results will be declared on the school board's official websites — bsebinteredu.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboard.ac.in. Candidates can also check results at examresults.net.
In an official notification, the BSEB confirmed that the Bihar Board Matriculation exam result will be declared on 6 April (today). Though some reports claimed that results will be declared at 12.30 pm, the exact time is not confirmed yet. Around 16.6 lakh students had registered for the examination that was held between 21 to 28 Feb.
The exams were held from 21 February, 2019 to 28 February, 2019. This year's exam saw at least 8 lakh girls and boys each, take the matric exam in Bihar, across 1,418 centres. The BSEB board is reportedly the first state board to declare the results for the class 10 board exams in the current academic year. The BSEB has also already declared the intermediate or class 12 result. According to reports, close to 80 percent of the students passed the Bihar class 12 board exam this year.
The BSEB class 10 exam results will be announced by the Additional Chief Secretary along with Board Chairman Anand Kishor, NDTV reported. Once the results are out, the candidates will also be given the option to download a soft copy or PDF of the scorecard. Students are advised to take a printout of the scores for future reference.
Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2019 14:38:01 IST
Highlights
179 results are still pending
At least 179 results of the BSEB class 10 exam are yet to be declared, reports said on Saturday. However, board officials have said that they will be declared soon.
Sawan Raj Bharti scores 97.2 percent
The highest scorer of the BSEB class 10 exam, Savan Raj Bharti scored 97.2 percent. Bharti is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, and is eligible for a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.
Five toppers from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya
Five students, including the first topper Sawan Raj Bharti, is from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, reports said.
BSEB class 10 2019 results sees pass percentage of 80.73 percent
The pass percentage of this year's exam is 80.73 percent, which is a new record for Bihar. The class 10 exams were conducted across 38 districts and 1,418 exam centres in two shifts between 21 and 28 February.
Around 13.2 lakh students have cleared the exam this year. Boys have fared slightly better than girls with 6,83,990 having passed as opposed to 6,36,046 girls having cleared the exam.
Sawan Raj Bharti tops the BSEB class 10 exam, says report
The BSEB declared the class 10 board exam results today and Sawan Raj Bharti is the topper among the 16.6 lakh students who appeared for the exam, The Indian Express reported.
BSEB Class 10 results declared, check at bsebinteredu.in
The scores of the BSEB class 10 results have been declared by the board. Check your result on the official website or via SMS. Here are some more alternative methods to check your result:
Via mobile phone:
Candidates are required to send the message BSEB
ROLLNUMBER to 56263 to get their result on their phones in the form of a text message.
Via alternate websites
The candidates can check their results using these alternative websites if the main website is not working properly:
bsebinteredu.in
bsebssresult.com/bseb
bsebbihar.com
www.examresults.net
indiaresults.com
BSEB officials arrive at press conference venue
The results of the BSEB class 10 exam can be expected shortly as the Bihar board officials have arrived at the venue.
BSEB class 10 topper to get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh
The topper of the BSEB class 10 exam will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, reports said. The highest scorer will also be gifted a laptop and a Kindle e-reader. The second and third toppers will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.
Results to be expected after 1 pm, say reports
The declaration of the BSEB class 10 exam results, which was scheduled at 12.30 pm, has now been pushed to after 1 pm, reports said.
Students can apply for re-evaluation for nominal fee
Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation can do so through the procedure detailed on the site. The process requires a nominal fee. The results are likely to be declared shortly.
BSEB officials haven't reached the press conference venue
Media personnel have arrived at the BSEB press conference which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. However, News18 reported that Bihar Board officials are yet to arrive. The presser will begin after BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore arrives and the Bihar Board 10th result 2019 will declared after that.
Follow these steps to log in to the BSEB website
Students checking their BSEB class 10 exam result will need their board roll number and date of birth details ready to log on to the website.
Result likely to be declared by BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor in 10 minutes
BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor is expected to release the results of the Class 10 examination in a press conference scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm.
BSEB was established in 1952
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body of Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1952. It functions under Bihar government and is instituted to conduct examinations at the secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools, reports said.
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will release result
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor is expected to release the Bihar class 10 board exam result and announce the name of Bihar topper at the press conference at 12: 30 pm.
BSEB will also provide results through SMS
In addition to logging on to the official website to see the scores, candidates can also receive their result via SMS. The procedure is: Send BSEB
ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 . The result is expected to immediately get delivered.
BSEB class 10 exam was conducted in February 2019
The BSEB class 10 examination was conducted between 21 and 28 February this year.
2018 BSEB class 10 pass percentage was 68.89
In 2018, the pass percentage was 68.89 percent overall. This was an 18 percent rise from the pass percentage in 2017 which was 50.12 percent, and an almost 20 percent rise from the level in 2016, which was 46.66 percent.
Students are advised to take a printout of scores
The BSEB will provide an option to download the soft copy or PDF of the scores once the candidate is logged in. This printout can also be used as a provincial marksheet until the official document is released by the board.
BSEB directed students to wear slippers during exam to avoid incidents of cheating
For the 2019 examination, the BSEB directed the students to not wear shoes or socks, in an effort to curb instances of cheating and other prohibited behaviour. The students were asked to wear slippers or flip flops while writing the BSEB class 10 exam this year.
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready
Candidates checking their class 10 exam scores on the BSEB website are advised to keep their admit card and other credentials ready as the website may be slow due to high traffic. With credentials ready, students can log in on the site and download the BSEB matric result effectively.
Here is how candidates can check their results:
Step 1 - Log on to the official website or other official websites: bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in
Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.
Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code
Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
Bihar Board Clas 10 results to be declared today
The BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results for the BSEB Class 10 examination on Saturday at 12.30 pm. The results will be declared on the school board's official websites — bsebinteredu.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboard.ac.in.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
13:46 (IST)
179 results are still pending
At least 179 results of the BSEB class 10 exam are yet to be declared, reports said on Saturday. However, board officials have said that they will be declared soon.
13:44 (IST)
Sawan Raj Bharti scores 97.2 percent
The highest scorer of the BSEB class 10 exam, Savan Raj Bharti scored 97.2 percent. Bharti is a student of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, and is eligible for a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh along with a laptop and a Kindle e-reader.
13:42 (IST)
Five toppers from Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya
Five students, including the first topper Sawan Raj Bharti, is from the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, reports said.
13:32 (IST)
BSEB class 10 2019 results sees pass percentage of 80.73 percent
The pass percentage of this year's exam is 80.73 percent, which is a new record for Bihar. The class 10 exams were conducted across 38 districts and 1,418 exam centres in two shifts between 21 and 28 February.
Around 13.2 lakh students have cleared the exam this year. Boys have fared slightly better than girls with 6,83,990 having passed as opposed to 6,36,046 girls having cleared the exam.
13:18 (IST)
Sawan Raj Bharti tops the BSEB class 10 exam, says report
The BSEB declared the class 10 board exam results today and Sawan Raj Bharti is the topper among the 16.6 lakh students who appeared for the exam, The Indian Express reported.
13:12 (IST)
BSEB Class 10 results declared, check at bsebinteredu.in
The scores of the BSEB class 10 results have been declared by the board. Check your result on the official website or via SMS. Here are some more alternative methods to check your result:
Via mobile phone:
Candidates are required to send the message BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER to 56263 to get their result on their phones in the form of a text message.
Via alternate websites
The candidates can check their results using these alternative websites if the main website is not working properly:
bsebinteredu.in
bsebssresult.com/bseb
bsebbihar.com
www.examresults.net
indiaresults.com
13:07 (IST)
BSEB officials arrive at press conference venue
The results of the BSEB class 10 exam can be expected shortly as the Bihar board officials have arrived at the venue.
13:02 (IST)
BSEB class 10 topper to get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh
The topper of the BSEB class 10 exam will be given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, reports said. The highest scorer will also be gifted a laptop and a Kindle e-reader. The second and third toppers will get Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.
12:43 (IST)
Results to be expected after 1 pm, say reports
The declaration of the BSEB class 10 exam results, which was scheduled at 12.30 pm, has now been pushed to after 1 pm, reports said.
12:40 (IST)
Students can apply for re-evaluation for nominal fee
Students who wish to apply for re-evaluation can do so through the procedure detailed on the site. The process requires a nominal fee. The results are likely to be declared shortly.
12:34 (IST)
BSEB officials haven't reached the press conference venue
Media personnel have arrived at the BSEB press conference which is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm. However, News18 reported that Bihar Board officials are yet to arrive. The presser will begin after BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore arrives and the Bihar Board 10th result 2019 will declared after that.
12:26 (IST)
Follow these steps to log in to the BSEB website
Students checking their BSEB class 10 exam result will need their board roll number and date of birth details ready to log on to the website.
12:21 (IST)
Result likely to be declared by BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor in 10 minutes
BSEB chairperson Anand Kishor is expected to release the results of the Class 10 examination in a press conference scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm.
11:49 (IST)
BSEB was established in 1952
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is a statutory body of Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1952. It functions under Bihar government and is instituted to conduct examinations at the secondary and senior secondary level in both government and private schools, reports said.
11:40 (IST)
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor will release result
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor is expected to release the Bihar class 10 board exam result and announce the name of Bihar topper at the press conference at 12: 30 pm.
11:18 (IST)
BSEB will also provide results through SMS
In addition to logging on to the official website to see the scores, candidates can also receive their result via SMS. The procedure is: Send BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 . The result is expected to immediately get delivered.
11:15 (IST)
BSEB class 10 exam was conducted in February 2019
The BSEB class 10 examination was conducted between 21 and 28 February this year.
11:07 (IST)
2018 BSEB class 10 pass percentage was 68.89
In 2018, the pass percentage was 68.89 percent overall. This was an 18 percent rise from the pass percentage in 2017 which was 50.12 percent, and an almost 20 percent rise from the level in 2016, which was 46.66 percent.
10:49 (IST)
Students are advised to take a printout of scores
The BSEB will provide an option to download the soft copy or PDF of the scores once the candidate is logged in. This printout can also be used as a provincial marksheet until the official document is released by the board.
10:43 (IST)
BSEB directed students to wear slippers during exam to avoid incidents of cheating
For the 2019 examination, the BSEB directed the students to not wear shoes or socks, in an effort to curb instances of cheating and other prohibited behaviour. The students were asked to wear slippers or flip flops while writing the BSEB class 10 exam this year.
10:28 (IST)
Eight lakh boys and girls respectively wrote the BSEB class 10 exam this year
In 2019, a total of 8,37,075 girls and 8,23,534 boys wrote the BSEB Class 10 board exam. Last year, 17,70,000 students in all had appeared for the BSEB Matric examination in Bihar.
09:33 (IST)
Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready
Candidates checking their class 10 exam scores on the BSEB website are advised to keep their admit card and other credentials ready as the website may be slow due to high traffic. With credentials ready, students can log in on the site and download the BSEB matric result effectively.
09:16 (IST)
Here is how candidates can check their results:
Step 1 - Log on to the official website or other official websites: bsebssresult.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, biharboard.ac.in and bsebinteredu.in
Step 2: Click on the link: Bihar Board matric result 2019.
Step 3: Once the login page opens enter your Roll number and Roll Code
Step 4: Click on Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen
09:15 (IST)
Bihar Board Clas 10 results to be declared today
The BSEB, or Bihar School Examination Board is scheduled to announce the results for the BSEB Class 10 examination on Saturday at 12.30 pm. The results will be declared on the school board's official websites — bsebinteredu.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, and biharboard.ac.in.