Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared Updates: Over 12 lakh students pass exam, 2,89,692 fail; BSEB Class 10 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared LATEST Updates | Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 board examination result 2020 has been declared today (26 May) at 12.30 pm.
Himanshu Raj topped the exam with 96.2 percent marks. Meanwhile, a pass percentage of 80.59 was recorded this year. The figure in 2019 was 80.73 percent.
As per the statement released by the Bihar Board, 2,89,692 students failed exam. 12,04,030 students passed the exam, out of which 4,03,392 students stood in the first division. 5,24,217 students stood in the second division, while 2,75,402 secured the third division.
Media reports had claimed that BSEB chairman Anand Kishore has informed that results will be declared on 26 May. Bihar Education Minister Krishana Nandan Prasad Verma will announce the results. The result was supposed to be declared on 25 May but got delayed due to last-minute arrangements.
"The board completed evaluation process last Thursday and evaluators have submitted evaluation results to the board. It has also almost completed the compilation process of marks. The Board is now busy in preparing the list of toppers," NDTV reported quoting sources.
Last week, BSEB chairman Anand Kishore had confirmed to The Indian Express that the evaluation process of the remaining answer scripts will be completed in the current week, following which, the post-evaluation process will start.
“The post-evaluation process will take another 10 to 15 days to complete, following which the results will be announced by May-end. If the process of results declaration gets delayed due to lockdown, the board will announce the results by June first week," Bose was quoted as saying.
According to a report by Times Now, a teacher who is aware of the evaluation process of the board said that the Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results are likely to be declared between 20 to 25 May.
Once declared, students can check their Class 10 Bihar board examination 2020 results on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in, bsebonline.org, biharboard.online.
The evaluation of more than 15.29 lakh answer scripts was postponed till 3 May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The evaluation began on 6 May. The Bihar Board Class 10 examination 2020 was held from 17 to 24 February.
Here's how to check your result:
Step 1: Log in to the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab on the home page
Step 3: Press on Class X Matriculation results
Step 4: Select your stream and tap on 'Result'
Step 5: On the new page, enter your log-in credentials
Step 6: Fill out the captcha text
Step 7: You can now check your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020.
BSEB has already released the Bihar board Class 12 result 2020 on 24 March.
Last year, the results were announced on 6 April for the Bihar Class 10 board exams that was held between 21-28 February. A total of 1.7 lakh students appeared for the state board examination, out of which 6,83,990 were male students and 6,36,046 were women. According to the board, 80 percent was the pass percentage last year and the three toppers were women: Prerna Raj, Shikha Kumari and Anupriya.
Updated Date: May 27, 2020 10:29:34 IST
4.03 lakh students pass exam with first division
As many as 4.03 lakh candidates have obtained first division, a majority of candidtaes - as many as 5.24 lakh - have got second division and 2.75 have passed with third division
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
15:58 (IST)
Labourer's son among top five scorers in BSEB matric exam
Munna Kumar, the son of a labourer in Bihar's Aurangabad district, scored the fourth highest marks in the state's Class 10 result, according to a report.
He told Live Hindustan that he wants to continue his studies and become an IAS officer.
15:29 (IST)
Special software ensured timely BSEB matric result: Report
Evaluation for the BSEB matric exams was completed by 17 May and nine days later, the result has been declared, making Bihar the only state to have announced the Class 10 and 12 results despite the nationwide lockdown. According to a News18 report, a timely result was accomplished using a software that quickened the process by 16 times.
15:19 (IST)
4.03 lakh students pass exam with first division
As many as 4.03 lakh candidates have obtained first division, a majority of candidtaes - as many as 5.24 lakh - have got second division and 2.75 have passed with third division
15:08 (IST)
14:45 (IST)
Pass percentage records marginal dip in comparison to last year
The pass percentage of 2020 for Class 10 board exams is 80.59 percent, which is slightly lower than last year, when 80.79% students passed the exam.
14:27 (IST)
Alternative method to check BSEB Class 10 board results
Students can simply enter their details in the following widget to get their results.
14:18 (IST)
14:03 (IST)
