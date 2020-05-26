You are here:
Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 declared: BSEB Class 10 exam results announced today; steps to check results on alternative websites, via SMS

India FP Trending May 26, 2020 13:21:07 IST

Bihar Board Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the results of Class 10 (matric) exams on Tuesday (26 May). Due to the number of students, a heavy load is expected on the official website. All official websites -- at the alternative addresses – onlinebseb.in, bsebresult.online, bsebonline.org, and biharboard.online -- were down as of 1.15 pm.

However, candidates can still check their result using one of the alternative ways. Students may enter their details in our widget  given below and obtain live results.

Alternatively, if the official website is slow or not responsive,  students  can get their result on their mobile phone via SMS too.

How to check result via SMS

Students can also send an SMS in the format — BSEB<space>ROLLNUMBER — to 56263 to get their result on their phones.

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

Alternative websites

Students can also check their result directly by clicking here or by visiting biharboard.online.

Official website: Follow the process below to check your score on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Results' tab available on the home page

Step 3: Select Class X Matriculation results

Step 4: Select your stream and click on 'Result'

Step 5: On the new page, log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Fill out the captcha text

Step 7: Your BSEB Class 10 Result 2020 will appear online

Step 8: Download the results and take print out for future references

The Class 10 Board examination for matric students were held between 17 February, 2020, and 24 February, 2020. But the result was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, several media reports had said the results would be declared on 29 March.

 

Updated Date: May 26, 2020 13:21:07 IST



