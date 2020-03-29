Bihar Board 10th Result 2020: BSEB will not declare Bihar School Examination Board Class 10 result today; how to check your score

Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 | The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will not declare the Bihar Board Class 10 2020 result soon today (Sunday, 29 March).

Earlier, several media reports had said the results would be declared in April due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The candidates who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be required to visit the official BSEB website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to check their results.

According to a Hindustan Times report, BSEB chairman Anand Kishor said the evaluation process for matriculation exams has been postponed till 31 March due to lockdown across in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

There are over 100 evaluation centres in Bihar with over 20,000 teachers deputed to check the answer sheets.

BSEB had announced the result for Class 12 a few days back, in which the pass percentage was 80.4 percent.

The news of the delay in Class 10 exam result comes amid the coronavirus pandemic. Over 600 people have been tested positive in India for the disease.

Bihar reported its first death due to coronavirus on Sunday following which the state government announced a lockdown in all 38 districts of Bihar.

Here's how one can check the Bihar Board Class 10 exam results

Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. or bsebinteredu.gov.in

Click on Bihar Board 10th Result 2020 link

Enter enrolment number and click enter

The result will appear on the site

Download for future reference

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.