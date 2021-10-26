Bihar BEd CET 2021: LNMU releases counselling spot round admission dates; check details here

According to the official notice by the Lalit Narayan Mithila university, the display of vacancy will be announced tomorrow, 27 October.

The Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 counselling spot round admission dates have been released today, 26 October by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU). As per the latest notification, the spot round counselling will be held from 28 October to 3 November. The counselling will begin at 10:00 am and will go on 5:00 pm at all concerned BEd colleges in Bihar.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the spot round admission by visiting the official website at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

According to the official notice by the university, the display of vacancy will be announced tomorrow, 27 October. Additionally, the admission process at the concerned BEd colleges of Bihar will be conducted from 28 October to 3 November.

The seat availability matrix will be a real-time display that will be made available to candidates and the respective college on the official website. Moreover, as soon as any college admits a candidate, the dashboard will update the current availability and reduce the number of vacancies.

Even the colleges or concerned departments will display the notification and instructions regarding Spot Round Counselling.

Candidates should note that only after the closure of the second round of counselling, the respective college or department will issue or release the vacancy of seats as per the roster.

It is mandatory for colleges to display the merit list on their respective notice boards according to the remaining number of vacancies and reservation list. If any candidate faces any kind of discrepancy in the merit list, then the college will be responsible for it.

For more related updates and information regarding the same, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official site of LMNU.