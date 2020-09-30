Bihar BEd CET 2020: LNMU expected to announce exam results today on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
Candidates who qualify the exam will have to appear for the counselling round that will commence from 3 October.
The Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) result 2020 is expected to be declared today by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU), Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga on its official website bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in. The exam was conducted on 22 September in which more than one lakh candidates appeared.
According to a report by The Times of India, the University had released the Bihar BEd CET 2020 provisional answer keys on 24 September. Candidates were asked to raise objections, if any, against the keys by 27 September.
After considering the objections raised by the candidates, the LNMU will announce the result.
A report by Times Now said that the result will mention the candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, marks secured by the candidate, qualifying status, and marks secured in each section.
Steps to check Bihar B.Ed CET result 2020:
Step 1: Once released, candidates will have to log on to the official website - bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
Step 2: Opt for the Bihar B.Ed CET 2020 link on the homepage.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will have to enter your login credentials including roll number and date of birth.
Step 4: Your Bihar B.Ed CET result 2020 will open on the screen.
Step 5: Check all the details before saving and taking a printout of your scorecard.
The Bihar B.Ed CET is held every year for students seeking admission to various B.Ed. colleges in the state. A total of 15 universities participate in the common entrance test.
