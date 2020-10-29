Bihar BEd allotment list 2020: LNMU releases first list of qualified candidates at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

The Bihar BEd CET 2020 exams were conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga city on 22 September

Bihar BEd allotment list 2020: The round one seat allotment list for Bihar BEd counselling has been released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on its official website on Wednesday, 28 October. Qualified candidates can check the seat allotment list to find out which college has been allotted to them by visiting the official website — bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.

The Bihar BEd CET 2020 exams were conducted by the Darbhanga-based institution on 22 September which has declared the results for the same. According to reports, more than one lakh candidates appeared in the combined entrance test.

Thereafter the body began the counselling process from 7 October. LNMU will be conducting the procedure till 25 November. All candidates who have qualified the exam were eligible for the Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2020. The allotment list has the names of the candidates on the basis of their marks in the entrance examination.

Here is how you can check the round one allotment list for Bihar BEd CET 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of the exam at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in]

Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Bihar BEd CET 2020 Counselling link’ on the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to another page

Step 4: Enter your login details in the given space

Step 5: The Bihar BEd CET Counselling seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the allotment results

Here is the direct link to check the seat list.

Once they get selected, candidates need to submit the fees within a stipulated time period to secure their admission. The fees must be submitted within 5 November.

The next day, on 6 November, the final allotment list will be published. The list of students admitted to colleges will be displayed on the official website on 28 November.