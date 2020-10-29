Bihar BEd allotment list 2020: LNMU releases first list of qualified candidates at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in
The Bihar BEd CET 2020 exams were conducted by Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga city on 22 September
Bihar BEd allotment list 2020: The round one seat allotment list for Bihar BEd counselling has been released by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) on its official website on Wednesday, 28 October. Qualified candidates can check the seat allotment list to find out which college has been allotted to them by visiting the official website — bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in.
The Bihar BEd CET 2020 exams were conducted by the Darbhanga-based institution on 22 September which has declared the results for the same. According to reports, more than one lakh candidates appeared in the combined entrance test.
Thereafter the body began the counselling process from 7 October. LNMU will be conducting the procedure till 25 November. All candidates who have qualified the exam were eligible for the Bihar BEd CET Counselling 2020. The allotment list has the names of the candidates on the basis of their marks in the entrance examination.
Here is how you can check the round one allotment list for Bihar BEd CET 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official site of the exam at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in]
Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Bihar BEd CET 2020 Counselling link’ on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to another page
Step 4: Enter your login details in the given space
Step 5: The Bihar BEd CET Counselling seat allotment results will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: View, download and take a print out of the allotment results
Here is the direct link to check the seat list.
Once they get selected, candidates need to submit the fees within a stipulated time period to secure their admission. The fees must be submitted within 5 November.
The next day, on 6 November, the final allotment list will be published. The list of students admitted to colleges will be displayed on the official website on 28 November.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Under police surveillance, students and principal of Kashmir's Siraj-ul-Uloom feel their school is being targeted
Siraj-ul-Uloom Educational Institute is located in Hillow village, a nondescript village of apple orchards, in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian district of south Kashmir
Union Cabinet approves Rs 5,718 crore World Bank-aided STARS project to boost school education system
The project seeks to support six states — Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha — in strengthening the school education system as per the new National Education Policy 2020
Union Cabinet approves STARS project under NEP 2020: World Bank-aided plan aims to strengthen education system
The outcomes would be measured in terms of minimum proficiency in grade 3 language, improvement in secondary school completion rate and improvement in governance index scores