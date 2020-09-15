Bihar B.Ed CET Admit Card 2020 released; here's how to download hall ticket from bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

The entrance exam is scheduled to be held from 11 am to 1 pm on 22 September in a multiple-choice question format

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has released the hall ticket for Bihar B.Ed Common Entrance Test (CET) today. Candidates who have applied for the entrance exam can download the admit card from the official website of the state CET for B.Ed at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in from 11 am on 15 September.

LNMU is the conducting body for the Bihar B.Ed exam that is scheduled to be held on 22 September. As per a report by Jagran Josh, the examination was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation until the final date was announced.

Here is how you can download the admit card for Bihar B.Ed Admit Card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Bihar BEd at bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage to find the link that says 'Bihar BEd CET 2020 admit card download'

Step 3: Clicking on the link will take you to another webpage where you need to enter your registered mobile phone number

Step 4: Fill in the required details in the right sections and click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: View, download and take a print out of the admit card for future use.

This is the direct link to download the Bihar BEd admit card.

According to a report by Times Now, the entrance exam will begin from 11 am and continue till 1 pm. The exam is going to be conducted in the offline mode and the questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be 120 questions in total.

Applicants should download and keep the admit card safely as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam center without their valid admit card. Along with this, they will need to bring proper identity proof, and two passport size photographs on the day of the exam.

Applicants are advised to check other details from the official site of the state CET B.Ed.