Bihar Assembly unanimously passes resolution for caste-based census in 2021; last such exercise was conducted in 1931, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution for the second time in just over a year favouring a caste-based census in 2021.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary made the announcement in the assembly during the pre-lunch session.

"... This is an appropriate time when the House should convey its sentiments to the authorities concerned for a caste-based census... The proposed census 2021 be conducted on caste basis," Choudhary said.

He said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had made a proposal for a similar resolution during the debate on adjournment motion on Tuesday on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register in the assembly, which found support from all other political parties in the House.

The Bihar Assembly had on 18 February last year passed a unanimous resolution for carrying out caste census.

Caste-based census was conducted way back in 1931, the chief minister had said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.