'Big game plan behind this': Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Nuh violence

The Home Affairs Minister of Haryana Anil Vij has claimed that the violence behind the clashes in Nuh was part of a “big game plan.”

Till now, 176 arrests have been made for the communal clashes that first broke out on Monday during a Hindu religious procession in Nuh district, after rumours spread that the absconding cow vigilante Monu Maneser, a key accused in Bhiwani killings, would also attend the event.

“There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan,” Vij said.

He added, “Bullets were fire, some people had arranged weapons as well. All this is part of a plan. We will not rush to an early conclusion without a thorough investigation being done. Internet services will be restored after the situation improves.”

#WATCH | On Nuh violence, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij says “There is a big game plan behind this. People climbed hills next to the temples, had lathis in their hands and gathered at entry points, all this is not possible without a proper plan. Bullets were fire, some people… pic.twitter.com/kfioQKYXDd — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2023

Illegal encroachments razed in Tauru

On Friday, the Haryana administration removed illegal encroachments in Tauru of Nuh district where a similar Hindu Muslim riot had occurred back in 2014.

As per reports by The Tribune, the law enforcement agencies in Tauru bulldozed 250 shanties of “illegal” immigrants, the majority of which belonged to the accused in the 31 July communal violence.

Tauru is a town just 32 km from Gurugram which shares border with New Delhi.

The houses were reportedly illegal encroachments on HSVP (Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran) land for the past four years and were allegedly inhabited by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

The demolition drive was carried out by district authorities along with heavy police force.