The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the Intermediate 2021 exam hall tickets for first and second-year students. Candidates can download the admit cards for General, Vocational Theory as well as second-year general practical exams. They can visit the official website bie.ap.gov.in to access the admit cards.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download the hall tickets:

Visit https://bie.ap.gov.in/ Click on the link for ‘IPE hall ticket 2021 AP’ present on the top menu Now, click the link of the exam for which you want to download the hall ticket Enter your Hall Ticket Number or Aadhaar number and Date of Birth Admit card will appear on the screen Download it. Take a printout

Students can download their admit cards directly from this link.

Despite objections by parents and students, the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to go ahead with the Intermediate exams for Class 11 and Class 12. The exams are starting from 5 to 22 May for Class 11 and from 6 May to 23 May for Class 12.

Here’s the timetable.

All the exams will be held from 9 am till 12 pm. The Andhra Pradesh State Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said that the inter-examinations were necessary for the future of the students and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the examination centres. This year exams will be held at 1,451 examination centers.