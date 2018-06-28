Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bhushan Kumar Sinha appointed as Joint Secretary in Department of Financial Services; four other bureaucrats shuffled

India Press Trust of India Jun 28, 2018 16:16:39 IST

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrat Bhushan Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Joint Secretary in Department of Financial Services (DFS) as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the government. Sinha, a 1993 batch officer of Indian Economic Service (IES), has been appointed to the post for five years, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

File image of Jitendra Singh. PIB

File image of Jitendra Singh. PIB

He has been appointed in place of IAS officer Lok Ranjan, who is the central government's nominee on the board of ICICI Bank. Ranjan was in May transferred to the Personnel Ministry. IAS officer N K Sudhansu has been appointed as Professor (Economics) in Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

Sushma Taishete, a 1988 batch officer of Central Secretariat Service, has been named Joint Secretary in Department of Justice, the order said. Saurabh Endley will be Joint Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. He is 1990 batch officer of Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME).

Kalyani Chadha, also an IRSME officer, has been appointed Joint Secretary in Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, it said.


Updated Date: Jun 28, 2018 16:16 PM

Also Watch

FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi's genius shines against Nigeria, helps Argentina extend stay in Russia
  • Thursday, June 28, 2018 No medicines, doctors or staff: A Faizabad primary health centre that is located in the middle of a forest
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Wednesday, June 27, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez may be fit in time for round of 16 fixture against Portugal
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
France
:
Argentina
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Portugal
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Spain
:
Russia
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
Croatia
:
Denmark
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Brazil
:
Mexico
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Sweden
:
Switzerland
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding, Twitter trolls in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores