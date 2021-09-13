Only the chief minister will be sworn in today, the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the 17th chief minister of Gujarat today at 2.20 pm, replacing Vijay Rupani, who unexpectedly stepped down from the post of chief minister in the state, ahead of the assembly elections in 2022. Governor Acharya Devvrat shared the information on his official twitter handle.

According to CNN-News18 , Bhupendra Patel was planting saplings in his constituency with a handful of supporters on Sunday when he is said to have learnt that he was to be the next chief minister. He even caught no one’s attention when he reached the BJP Legislature Party meeting at 3pm, where he sat towards the end of the hall and his name was then announced as the unanimous choice as the new CM.

Patel has never held a ministerial post, just like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was never a minister when he became Gujarat CM 20 years ago. Modi was sworn in as CM on October 7, 2001, and became an MLA on February 24, 2002, by winning the Rajkot seat bypoll.

Fondly called 'Dada' by many, Patel's constituency is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat represented by Union minister Amit Shah. He holds a diploma in civil engineering, always has a smiling face and is well-connected to the grassroots, a party worker said.

He contested his maiden Assembly election in 2017 and won Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad by over 1.17 lakh votes, the highest victory margin in the state during that election.

Patel's name was not in the long list of probables being discussed in state political circles and he emerged as the dark horse, a political observer said. A soft-spoken leader, Patel has had a meteoric rise in state politics, starting at the municipality level.

It made for an interesting television moment when Gujarat CM-designate met his predecessor's deputy and one of the frontrunners in race to chief ministership, Nitin Patel on Monday morning. Bhupendra visited Nitin's residence and greeted him. The latter had expressed some disappointment in losing out the race to a relative novice in Bhupendra. When asked about his reaction, Nitin had told reporters that he was at least happy that he wasn't the only one to have missed the proverbial bus.

One of the major reasons behind Vijay Rupani’s resignation was also the alleged lack of coordination between him and BJP Gujarat president CR Patil.

Another source said that Vijay Rupani's leadership quality was also under the scanner as the BJP had failed to cross the 100-mark with him at the helm in the 2017 assembly polls.

A report in India Today said that other than the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Vijay Rupani-led Gujarat government, the economic and social distress that followed might have also contributed to his “downfall”.

While the BJP did not give any reason for the change in leadership, media circles were abuzz with possible reasons.

Rupani, the fourth chief minister to demit office in BJP-ruled states during the coronavirus pandemic, was sworn in as chief minister -- his second stint as CM - in December 2017. He completed five years in office on August 7 this year.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, state BJP president C R Paatil said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Paatil said, "Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister...Only the chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow."

He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister's post, he said.

Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him.

He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders.

He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

"The government has worked well so that development reaches the last person. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works," he said.