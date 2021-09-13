live

Bhupendra Patel swearing-in LIVE Updates: Gujarat CM-designate meets ex-deputy CM Nitin Patel

Only the chief minister will be sworn in today, the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

September 13, 2021
New Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take oath today in a ceremony expected to be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers of four BJP-led states. Twitter @ADevvrat

It made for an interesting television moment when Gujarat CM-designate met his predecessor's deputy and one of the frontrunners in race to chief ministership, Nitin Patel on Monday morning. Bhupendra visited Nitin's residence and greeted him. The latter had expressed some disappointment in losing out the race to a relative novice in Bhupendra. When asked about his reaction, Nitin had told reporters that he was at least happy that he wasn't the only one to have missed the proverbial bus.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday, state BJP president C R Paatil said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, Paatil said, "Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the chief minister...Only the chief minister will be sworn in tomorrow."

He added the new cabinet will be formed after consultation with the senior leaders in a couple of days.

No discussion was held in the legislature party meeting about the deputy chief minister's post, he said.

Patel, who was also present there, told reporters that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda, and Union minister Amit Shah for the trust they reposed in him.

He said he was also grateful to the trust reposed in him by the Gujarat leadership, including outgoing CM Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel, C R Paatil and other leaders.

He said the blessing of former CM Anandiben Patel were with him all the time.

"The government has worked well so that development reaches the last person. We will plan anew and discuss with the organisation to take forward the development works," he said.

