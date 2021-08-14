BHU UET, PET 2021: Registration process begins at bhuet.nta.nic.in; find direct link here

The last date to register for the university's entrance tests is 6 September. While correct window will be available from 8 to 12 September

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) 2021 application forms for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday, 14 August.

Aspirants, who want to study at BHU, can now register themselves for BHU UET or PET 2021 by visiting the official website bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The last date to register for the university's entrance tests is 6 September. While correct window will be available from 8 to 12 September.

As per the official notification, NTA will be conducting entrance exams for UG and PG programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in CBT mode.

https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=3&LangId=P

Steps to apply for BHU UET/PET 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website, bhuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'Registration for BHU (UET)-2021' or 'Registration for BHU (PET)-2021'

Step 3: As the new page opens, register yourself and save the credentials

Step 4: Log in on the portal by using credentials and fill the online application form

Step 5: Upload scanned signature, photo, and other required documents

Step 6: Submit the filled form after paying the examination fee

Step 7: Save a copy of the filled BHU UET or PET form. Take a printout for future use or reference

Direct link for UET registration:

testservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVKvgxhUxEuA9YL6ir4zxIgVSlOC+AZOJjqgmqN4J4Dl

Direct link for PET registration:

testservices.nic.in/examsys21/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFY4t5b3g15z1QphzZTib8yuJkcT1VDrtBV7JiZsVyOBJ

As per the notice, UET will be conducted for 23 test papers while PET will be held for 94 test papers. The entrance tests will have objective-type questions comprising MCQs. The agency will announce the dates for the entrance exams later.

Candidates, who desire to appear in BHU UET or PET 2021, should check the information bulletins to fetch details related to the course structure, eligibility criteria, examination fee, course code, etc.

Information bulletin for UET: bhuet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=1&LangId=P

Information bulletin for PET: bhuet.nta.nic.in/WebInfocms/File/GetFile?FileId=2&LangId=P

The university has also started the registration process for admission to Diploma and Certificate courses. Students who want to get admission to Certificate or Diploma courses can register themselves on the official website bhuonline.in.