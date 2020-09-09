BHU UET PET 2020: Provisional answer keys released at bhuonline.in; students may challenge offered solutions before 11 Sept

Candidates will be required to pay Rs 100 for each question challenged. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found valid

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the provisional answer keys for its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) 2020 on its official website - bhuonline.in.

The first phase of BHU UET and PET were held between 24 and 31 August. Students who appeared for the exam can download and match the answers from the official website.

As per the varsity, candidates can register their challenge by 11 September till 11 pm. They have been advised to carefully go through the procedure for challenging questions/ Provisional Answer keys.

According to a report by Times Now, candidates will be required to pay Rs 100 as processing fee for each question challenged.

Students will also be required to upload relevant documents supporting their claims.

A report by The Times of India said that the processing fee will be refunded to candidates if the challenge raised by them is found correct.

The University has also released the admit card for the second phase of examination that will be held between 9 and 18 September.

Steps to download and check BHU UET/ PET 2020 provisional answer key

Step 1: Go to BHU official website - bhuonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that mentions BHU UET/ PET 2020 answer key.

Step 3: Enter your register ID and password.

Step 4: The answer key will open on your screen in PDF format.

Step 5: Download and check the answers.

Here's the direct link to raise the objection against UET answer key - https://bhu2.ucanapply.com/complainRegister/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDkzMA

Click here for direct link to raise the objection against Pet answer key - https://bhu2.ucanapply.com/complainRegister/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDkzMQ==