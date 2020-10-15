BHU UET Mathematics, Biology cut-off marks and counselling schedule released; check bhuonline.in

Candidates who make it to the final list in the Mathematics UG department can apply for the counselling process from 21 Oct. Those applying for Biology UG programme can apply for the counselling process from 28 Oct

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has released the counselling schedule and cut-off marks of BHU Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) for Mathematics and Biology.

According to the scores secured by the candidates and the set cut-off marks for a certain subject, students will be able to take part in the counselling to get a seat in the varsity. Banaras Hindu University had earlier released the BHU entrance test results online at bhuonline.in.

As per a report by NDTV, the university has set 190 marks as the cut-off for General Category students for admission to Mathematics undergraduate course and 230 is the cut-off for those seeking admission in Biology undergraduate programme. The varsity has mentioned that dates from which candidates will be able to register themselves for the counselling process. The cut-off marks for reserved candidates (Economically Weaker Section, SC, ST, OBC) are different for both the subjects. Candidates who opted for the reserved category will be adjudged accordingly.

Those who are eligible to apply for seats in the Mathematics UG department can apply for the counselling process by visiting the official site of BHU from 21 October. On the other hand, Biology UG programme aspirants can begin to apply for the counselling process from 28 October.

BHU UET counselling procedure

Follow these steps to register yourself in the BHU UET counselling procedure:

Step 1: visit the official site of BHU at bhuonline.in

Step 2: click on the Counselling portal link provided in the homepage of the site. Select the subject you are applying for

Step 3: Enter your details in the application form and upload scanned copies of your documents

Step 4: Once the document verification done, you will be given preference in accordance with your overall rank and the demand for a certain programme

The university has given the applicants choice in terms of the mode of application. According to Jagran Josh, candidates can sit for the BHU UET counselling process in both online and offline modes.