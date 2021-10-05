The NTA said that the decision to revise the exam schedule had been taken as many applicants had been unable to download their hall tickets for the exam.

The dates of the Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET) 2021 have been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for certain papers. As per the official notification, the exams for Test Paper Code 104 and 105 will be held on 9 October.

The NTA said that the decision to revise the exam schedule had been taken as many applicants had been unable to download their hall tickets for the exam. The admit cards for BHU UET 2021 Paper Code 104 and 105 will be available by 6 October on the official website of the BHU at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

While Paper Code 104 is for the exam in BEd Special Education – VI & H I (Mathematics) and BEd - Mathematics: Maths/Statistics, Paper Code 105 stands for the exam in BEd – Humanities and Social Sciences and BEd Special Education – V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities).

The rescheduled papers in question, which were to be held earlier on 6 October, will now take place in Shift II on 9 October, from 12:30 pm to 3 pm as a computer-based exam.

The NTA also added that the exam for Test Paper Code 135 (BSc Ag /BSc Ag RGSC) will take place as scheduled on 6 October, from 8 am to 10 am. The agency asked applicants who had not yet downloaded the hall ticket for the particular exam to download it from the official website of the BHU.

Candidates are required to carry their BHU UET admit cards to the exam hall, along with a self-declaration certificate that can be downloaded from the website of the NTA. Applicants also have to carry valid identity proof, an additional photograph, a ballpoint pen as well as a personal hand sanitizer, and a water bottle.

Applicants are advised to go to the official websites of the NTA and BHU for any more information concerning the BHU UET 2021 exam. In case they encounter any difficulty in downloading their hall tickets or notice a discrepancy in the details contained in their admit cards, candidates can contact the “NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in,” as per the notification.

The NTA had earlier postponed a few papers of the BHU UET 2021 on 27 September as the entrance papers were clashing with some other examinations.