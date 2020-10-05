BHU UET 2020: Benaras Hindu University to declare results for remaining courses at 8 pm today on bhuonline.in

BHU UET 2020: The counselling process for the UET exam will begin on 8 October and will go on until 10 October.

Benaras Hindu University (BHU) will declare the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) 2020 result on Monday (5 October) around 8 pm. Candidates who had appeared for the UET 2020 exam can check their result on the official website, bhuonline.in. The first phase of the UET 2020 results was declared on 30 September.

According to a report in The Times of India, the varsity will announce results of B.Com. (Hons.)/B.Com. (Hons.) Financial Market Management(133), B.Sc. (Hons.) Maths Group (181), B.Sc. (Hons.) Bio. Group (182), B.A. LL.B. (Hons)(137), B.A. (Hons.) Arts/Social Sciences (101), and B.Sc. Ag. (Hons.) (135).

The BHU UET exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate courses offered by BHU. The admission is done based on 20 percent weightage on the distance of their place of residence from the University and 80 percent on UET entrance marks.

According to a report in Scroll.in, the counselling process for UET exam will begin on 8 October and will go on till 10 October. The call letter for the counselling will be issued online and candidates are advised to frequent the website for latest updates.

This year, the UET exams were conducted in two phases, the first phase was in the last week of August, while the second phase was from 10 t0 18 September.

Here's how to check the BHU UET Result 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to first visit the official website bhuonline.in

Step 2: On the website's homepage, click on BHU UET Result 2020 link

Step 3: Students will be redirected to a new page where they will have to enter their roll number and date of birth

Step 4: On clicking search, the result will be displayed on screen

Stpe 5: Candidates should download and print a copy of the result for future reference

According to Times Now, candidates who qualify the entrance examination are eligible to appear for the counselling round. The counselling for admission to various courses covered under UET would begin from 10 October, 2020.