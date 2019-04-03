You are here:
BHU student shot dead inside campus; police arrests four, claims it was case of 'personal enmity'

India Asian News International Apr 03, 2019 10:06:12 IST

Varanasi: A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot at in front of his hostel inside the campus on Tuesday evening and he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.


Gaurav Singh, an MCA student who was shot at in front of Birla hostel.

“We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity,” said Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantonment.

Gaurav’s father Rakesh Singh is a worker at BHU.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2019 10:06:12 IST

