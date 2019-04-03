BHU student shot dead inside campus; police arrests four, claims it was case of 'personal enmity'

Varanasi: A Banaras Hindu University (BHU) student was shot at in front of his hostel inside the campus on Tuesday evening and he later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Varanasi: MCA student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Gaurav Singh, who was shot at in front of Birla hostel yesterday, has succumbed to his injuries. Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantt says, "we have arrested 4 people. It was a case of personal enmity" pic.twitter.com/pqsJTg8xI1 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019



Gaurav Singh, an MCA student who was shot at in front of Birla hostel.

“We have arrested four people in this matter. It was a case of personal enmity,” said Anil Kumar Singh, Circle Officer, Varanasi Cantonment.

Gaurav’s father Rakesh Singh is a worker at BHU.

