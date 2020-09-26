BHU PET 2020 result for theory exam declared at bhuonline.in; counseling from 8 October

Candidates who have appeared for the theory examination can check their score using their roll number and date of birth

The Banaras Hindu University Postgraduate Entrance Test (BHU PET) 2020 has been declared on the varsity's official website bhuonline.in. The entrance examination was conducted in online mode between 24 and 31 August, according to a report by Careers 360.

Candidates who have appeared for the theory examination can check their score using their roll number and date of birth. The result mentions details including name, roll number, registration no, course, index, open rank of the candidate and BHU rank.

The university will soon release BHU PET 2020 cutoff in the form of ranks separately for female candidates as well as male and female candidates combined. Those who have qualified the entrance test will be issued a call letter for the counseling process.

Hindustan Times reported that the counseling for admission to various programmes under PET 2020 is expected to start from 8 October. The counseling process for undergraduate programmes will commence from 10 October.

Candidates have been advised to visit the university's entrance test portal to check updates on counseling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment.

Steps to check BHU PET 2020 results

Step 1: Log on to BHU official website bhuonline.in

Step 2: Tap on Theory Result PET-2020 tab on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your entrance exam roll number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Click on the search button

Step 5: Your BHU PET 2020 theory exam result will appear on the screen. Check score and details carefully before downloading

Here is the direct link to check the result: https://bhu2.ucanapply.com/FinalResult20/entrance/?app-id=UElZMDAwMDkzMQ==

As per a report by The Times of India, the results of entrance exam of remaining postgraduate courses (MA/MSc-Psychology, MA/MSc-Mathematics, MSc (Ag), MSc (Ag)/MTech in Dairy Technology and MSc-Computer Science) are expected to be declared on 28 September.