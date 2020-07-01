BHU Entrance Test 2020: Banaras Hindu University to conduct PG, UG entrance exams from 16 to 31 Aug; check bhu.ac.in for details

BHU Entrance Test 2020: The entrance test will be conducted at various centres ensuring all guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

BHU Entrance Test 2020: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has announced the new dates for the postgraduate entrance test (BHU PET 2020) and the undergraduate entrance test (BHU UET 2020). As per the latest notification the varsity will conduct the entrance examinations from 16 to 31 August.

According to a report by Careers 360, the entrance test will be conducted at various centres ensuring all guidelines of University Grants Commission (UGC) and Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

The decision to conduct the entrance tests for admission to BHU for the academic year 2020-2021 was taken at a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

The report further mentioned that the admit card for BHU PET 2020 and BHU UET 2020 will be released a week before the examination at - bhu.ac.in.

As per the notification by BHU, the BHU PET 2020 and BHU UET 2020 were earlier scheduled from 10 to 29 July. The dates have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A report by NDTV mentioned the official release stating that a meeting was held between heads of departments, directors, University Administration Coordination Board (UACB), and Apex Advisory Committee.

During the meeting, different issues related to the entrance exams, including the COVID-19 situation, transportation by train, Unlock 2 guidelines by the Government of India and the possibility of holding entrance exams in August have been discussed.

Applicants can check for updates on the BHU entrance examinations on the University’s official website - www.bhu.ac.in.