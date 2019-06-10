BHU CHS SET Result 2019 Declared: Banaras Hindu University announces results for Central Hindu School entrance test; check your score on bhuonline.in

BHU CHS SET Result 2019 Declared | The result for the Central Hindu School (CHS) School Entrance Test for The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has been declared.

Students, who appeared for the exam can log on to bhuonline.infor their results.

The Banaras Hindu University admits each year girls and boys in classes 9, 10 and 11 in the Central Hindu Girls School and Central Hindu Boys School through a common entrance test.

The entrance test for Class XI Arts & Commerce on 25 April, 2019, from 8 am to 10 am. The test for Class XI Biology was conducted on April 26, 2019 (8 am to 10 am), while Class XI Maths was held on 27 April, 2019 (8 am to 10 am). The test for Class IX was held on 28 April, 2019 (8 am to 10 am) and Class VI on 29 April, 2019 (8 am to 10 am).

How to check the BHU CHS SET 2019 result:

Step 1: Log on to the official website — bhuonline.in

Step 2: Enter the six-digit roll number and press ENTER or 'Search'.

Step 3: Take a print out for future reference.

The availability of the online application form on the entrance test portal was on 1 March, 2019. The last date for online submission of application form was 31 March, 2019. Students were allowed to apply for corrections, if any, in online application form between 2 to 8 April, 2019. The date of issuing of the online admit card was 11 April, 2019, onwards till the examination date.

External students, who cleared the Central Hindu School SET are expected to be called for counseling/admission on the following dates:

Class 6: 21 June, 2019 (8 am to 12 noon)

Class 9: 22 June, 2019 (8 am to 12 noon)

Class 11 Maths: 24 June, 2019 (8 am to 12 noon)

Class 11 Biology: 25 June, 2019 (8 am to 12 noon)

Class 11 Arts & Commerce: 26 June, 2019 (8 am to 12 noon)

Class 11 Paid Seats (In Central Hindu Boys School only): 27 June, 2019 (8 am to 12 noon)

About Central Hindu College

Having their roots in the Central Hindu College established by Dr. Annie Besant in 1898, the Central Hindu Boys School and Central Hindu Girls School are housed in monumental buildings situated at Kamachha in the heart of Varanasi city. Affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi, these schools have a glorious history of providing excellent education in Arts, Commerce, Home Science, Science and Agriculture.

