BHU Admissions 2021: NTA releases admit cards for UET, PET exams; check direct links here

The hall tickets of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 have been issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The admit cards have been released for the Undergraduate (UET) and Postgraduate (PET) entrance examinations. Candidates preparing for the exams can now download the call letters by visiting the official website at https://bhuet.nta.nic.in/.

According to a notification by the agency, the entrance examinations for admission to undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) courses will begin from 28 September and go on till 4 October.

“Recently, NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the Test Papers of BHU Entrance Test2021 are clashing with some major Examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of the following Test Papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021,” the agency has said.

Furthermore, NTA has released the date, subject, and shift details in the official notification.

Currently, the hall tickets have been released only for those papers that are scheduled to be conducted on 28 September. However, admit cards for other examinations including the ones which have been rescheduled will be released by the agency in due course of time.

If any candidate faces any kind of discrepancy, he/she can call the NTA Help Desk for queries on 011 40759000 or email them at bhu@nta.ac.in.

For the unversed, BHU is conducting the UET and PET examinations for admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The entrance tests are held and managed by the National Testing Agency on behalf of the Banaras Hindu University. This year, the exams will be conducted in three modes - first, it will be held in a computer-based mode, then Hybrid as well as in pen and paper format.

