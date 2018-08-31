Bhima Koregaon violence probe: Police claim conclusive proof against activists, seize 'letters' planning 'big action'

The Maharashtra Police on Friday said there was "conclusive proof" to link the arrested activists to Maoists, adding a letter exchanged by an arrested activist spoke of planning a "Rajiv Gandhi-like" incident.

An email letter, between Rona Wilson and a CPI-Maoist leader speaks of ending "Modi-raj" with a 'Rajiv Gandhi-type incident', Maharashtra police additional director general (law and order) Parambir Singh told reporters.

While addressing the media, Additional Directorate General of Police (ADGP) Param Bir Singh said, “We have taken action against these people in different cities as we are confident that clear links have been established.”

The police also stated that the investigation revealed that a major conspiracy was being plotted by Maoists. “The accused were helping them to take their goals forward. A terrorist organisation was also involved. On 17 May, sections under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were imposed,” said Singh.

The police said that several letters were procured, which contain incriminating evidence against the arrested activists.

Singh read out the contents of a letter said to have been written by Surendra Gadling to Varavara Rao. "Due to the enemy's decision to impose demonetisation, we haven't been able to help comrades in Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh... please don't misunderstand me,” the letter dated 17 March, 2017 states.

Reading out a letter written by an underground Maoist cadre to ‘comrade’ Rona Wilson, the police narrated, "The Bhima Koregaon agitation has been successful. The unfortunate death of a youth must be exploited. The riots were effective and we should mobilise the Dalit population against the rising Brahmin-centred agenda of the BJP."

While claiming to have seized ‘thousands’ of documents from password-protected devices from the residence of activist Rona Wilson, who was arrested in June, the ADGP said, “Some of the letters exchanged between the arrested activists spoke of planning ‘some big action’ which would attract attention. Pune Police was able to decode the seized documents.”

The police added that those who were arrested used to have secret meetings all over the world. “All the original evidence is secure with the forensic lab, and the police only has access to clone copies,” the ADGP added.

Singh also claimed that the evidence showed that the Maoist central committee sent password protected messages to activist Surendra Gadling and the others and there was incriminating evidence against them.

Referring to activist Rona Wilson, the police alleged that she had spoken about procurement of weapons in letter to Comrade Prakash, wanted grenade launcher, 4 lakh rounds.

Singh said that Rs 10 lakh was allocated to organise Dalit meets and ‘polarising lectures’. The police also said that the funds used to mobilise huge crowds for Elgar Parishad and other meetings.

The police added that the arrested activists had brainwashed students from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences for doing “underground work” and claimed that they were attempting to bring down the lawfully established government, reported Scroll.in.

With inputs from agencies

