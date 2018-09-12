Bhima Koregaon violence case: Supreme Court to resume hearing on arrests of five activists after 12 pm

The petitioners of the Bhima Koregaon violence case on Wednesday have sought for hearing in the Supreme Court to be held after 12 pm, reports have said. The apex court will resume the hearing on the on the arrests of five activists who were held by Pune police last month for their alleged role in the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

On 4 September, a Pune-based man, Tushar Damgude had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking to be made a party in the case stating that it was he who had lodged the FIR in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

The top court had earlier ordered that the five human rights activists would be kept under house arrest till 6 September observing that dissent was the "safety valve" of democracy.

While granting relief to activists Varavara Rao, Arun Farreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bhardwaj and Gautam Navalakha, the top court did not consider the vehement opposition of Maharashtra government challenging the locus of the petitioners, Thapar and four others, seeking relief on their behalf, and calling them "strangers".

The Maharashtra Police had arrested them in connection with an FIR lodged following a conclave — 'Elgaar Parishad' — held on 31 December, 2017 that had later triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima village. The state had challenged the petitioners' locus, dubbing them as "strangers".

The plea, by Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpandey and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala, has sought an independent probe into the arrests and their immediate release.

Prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao was arrested from Hyderabad, while activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Farreira were arrested from Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj from Faridabad in Haryana and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha was arrested from New Delhi.