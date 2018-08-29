Bhima Koregaon raids: Sudha Bharadwaj to be kept under house arrest rules Faridabad CJM in late night legal action

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested Tuesday after multi-city raids in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence last year, will be kept under house arrest at her home in Badarpur border, the Chief Judicial Magistrate of Faridabad ordered in late night action after cops dragged Bharadwaj to court in a bid to whisk her away to Maharashtra despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court listing the case for a 30 August hearing.

Well after midnight local time, reports from location indicated that Bharadwaj was being held in a Toyota Innova vehicle parked just outside the house of the CJM in Faridabad's Sector 15A. The Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered that Bharadwaj will not be remanded to Maharashtra Police custody till the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Faridabad passes an order granting this transit remand. Advocates RS Bains and Ankit Grewal appeared for Bharadwaj before the High Court.

Here is the operative portion of the latest, handwritten order: "The matter is subjudiced before the HC and it will be prudent to wait for the orders of HC, where the case is listed for 30/8/18 therefore in compliance of order of HC, the transit remand issued in the earlier hours at 740 PM is recalled till 30/8."

Bharadwaj's lawyer Vrinda Grover explains the order, in this video tweet:

Nine rights activists were searched and five of them arrested Tuesday over allegations of Maoist links after sweeping multi-city raids across in Delhi, Faridabad, Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi and Hyderabad. Maoist ideologue Varavara Rao, lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj, and activists Arun Fereira, Gautam Navlakha and Vernon Gonsalves are the five people who have been taken into custody Tuesday.