Bhima Koregaon probe: Pune Police detains activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves among others

The Pune Police on Tuesday conducted searches at the residences of prominent activists across the country for their suspected Maoist links. The raids were carried out as part of the probe into the violence at Maharashtra's Bhima Koregaon village following an event held in Pune last year.

Searches were carried out at the homes of Left-wing activist and poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj, Father Stan Swamy from Ranchi and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha, who lives in Delhi.

Sudha Bharadwaj

Activist Sudha Bharadwaj's home was raided early on Tuesday morning, and she has since been taken into custody by the police. Sources told Firstpost that Sudha has been detained under Sections 153(a), 505, 117, 120(b) along with several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

She is being held at the Surajkund police station in Haryana, according to sources. The Swargate police station in Pune had sought the arrest of Bharadwaj. The police reportedly also requested access to her email IDs and social media accounts.

Varavara Rao

Another activist from Hyderabad, Varavara Rao has been taken from his home, sources told Firstpost. He has already been under house arrest for the last one and a half months, they said.

Sources said that Rao has been produced at the Nampally court in Hyderabad after the completion of the mandatory medical checkup at the Gandhi Hospital.

The Wire reported that Rao’s nephew Venugopal, editor of Veekshanam Telugu magazine, told TV channel Sakshi after the raid, “This is an attempt to stifle voices that talk about murders of Dalit and Adivasis in areas like Gadchiroli. There is a cooked up story that V.V. Rao was connected with an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no truth to it. Apart from V.V. Rao, his two daughters and sons-in-law have been targeted. They do not have any connection with V.V. Rao’s politics. The Central government, Maharashtra government, aided by the Telangana government, are engaging in intimidation to stifle democratic voices.”

Gautam Navlakha

Journalist and human rights activist Gautam Navlakha has also been detained under the same sections of the IPC as Bharadwaj. Navlakha's home was also raided in connection with the organisation of Elgaar Parishad in Pune on 31 December, 2017 and his alleged Maoist links.

Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferriera

In Mumbai, a team of Pune Police raided the houses of activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira. Sources told Firstpost that both have been arrested.

Gonsalves has been previously accused of having links to banned Naxalite outfits. He was also labelled as an ex-central committee member and former secretary of Maharashtra State Rajya Committee of the Naxalites. He has already spent six years in prison between 2007 and 2013, when he was picked up by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad from his Mumbai residence in August 2017.

He was convicted under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in 2007 by a Mumbai court.

Stan Swamy

Personnel from the Maharashtra Police arrived at Father Stan Swamy's house in Ranchi at 6 am and presented an official letter in Marathi informing him of the raid. However, sources told Firstpost that Swamy refused to sign it without a translation, so the police provided an undertaking of having explained the letter to him sentence by sentence. They also confiscated Swamy's laptop, mobile phones, a press release about the Khunti rape case, among other items.

Sources said that the Pune Police team which raided the home of Father Swamy confiscated 21 CDs, two SIM cards, a laptop, camera, a list of tribal freedom fighters from Jharkhand and a press release during the raid.

Swamy is a tribal rights activist and has been supporting the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand since its inception. Swamy and 20 others, including former Congress MLA from Kolebira, Simdega district of Jharkhand, were booked by Khunti Police on 30 July for sedition under sections 121, 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections 66A and 66F of the IT Act, according to sources.

"Pune Police came to investigate whether I am a Maoist or not. I handed over to them whatever they demanded. Let them investigate, I will not be cowed down by such measures," said Father Swamy, addressing media persons after the raid, according to sources.

A letter from Shivaji Pawar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Swargate, Pune Police, confirmed that a raid had been ordered at Swamy's house in Ranchi.

Sources told Firstpost that a raid was also conducted at Anand Teltumbde's house in Goa. Anand is the brother of Milind Teltumbde and relative of Prakash Ambedkar.



Arrests from earlier in 2018

In June, five people were arrested for having close Maoist links after they allegedly made "provocative" speeches at the event, triggering violence at Bhima Koregaon village in the district, according to an FIR registered at the Vishrambaug police station after the event.

Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale was arrested from his home in Mumbai, while lawyer Surendra Gadling, activist Mahesh Raut and Shoma Sen were picked up from Nagpur and Rona Wilson was arrested from his flat in Munirka in Delhi in simultaneous raids in June.

Police said probes were being conducted at homes of the five arrested and those who were directly or indirectly connected with them.

With inputs from Siraj Dutta, Grishma Rai, 101 Reporters, and agencies