Raids LIVE updates: Sudha Bharadwaj's daughter said the raid team of ten people which conducted the search did not have search warrants, although it had other documents.

CPM leader Prakash Karat criticised the raids conducted across the country on Tuesday. "This is a brazen attack on democratic rights. We are demanding that all the cases against these people be withdrawn and they be released forthwith," he said.

A Habeus Corpus petition has been filed in Delhi High Court against the arrest of journalist Gautam Navlakha. He was picked up from his Delhi home on Tuesday afternoon. The Delhi High Court will hear the petition at 4 pm.

"This is another example of government selectively targeting Christians in the name of Pathalgadi and Maoist connections. Case number 4/18 registered by Vishrambaug police station in Pune is an attempt to link Father Swamy with urban Maoists groups, which is wrong." said Vasvi Kido, a social worker.

Human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested from her Delhi residence on Tuesday. The police had earlier raided her Badarpur residence and confiscated her laptop, journal, storage devices and mobile phones. The police reportedly also requested access to her email IDs and social media accounts.

Writer and activist Varavara Rao has been arrested in Hyderabad and is being taken to the Nampally court to obtain transit warrant. Father Stan Swamy from Ranchi said that the Pune police raided his residence at 6 am on Tuesday and took his laptop, mobile phone, his tab, a few documents, 20-25 videotapes and a press release on the Pathalgadi (movement) released a few weeks ago. Pune police said that they had received confidential information about Swamy and so wanted to seize his laptop, hard drives, mobiles, notebooks and other technical equipment to prevent him from destroying information.

Teams of Pune police raided the houses of activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad and Faridabad. Among those whose houses were searched are Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Stan Swamy in Ranchi. In Hyderabad, raids were reported from the homes of Varavara Rao and his family members, and two other activists, Kranti and Naseem.

Taking the investigation in the Bhima Koregaon incident forward, the police teams are conducting nationwide raids. A team of Maharashtra Police raided the home of noted social worker, Father Stan Swamy in Namkum area of Ranchi in Jharkhand around 6 am on Tuesday morning. Police have confiscated several items like computers, laptop, CDs, papers and books during their search. Swamy was also quizzed about activities of several banned organisations in Maharasthtra. Jharkhand police are aiding the operations.

Meanwhile, similar reports were recieved from Telangana, Delhi and Mumbai. According to reports, teams of Maharashtra Police have simultaneously raided Arun Ferreira, Susan Abrahams and Vernon Gonsalvez's residences in Mumbai. Activist Gautam Navlakhas Delhi residence and Anand Teltumbde's house in Goa were also raided. In Telangana's capital Hyderabad, Professor Vara Vara Rao and his daughters Anala and Pawana's houses were raided. Teams raided journalist Kurmanath's house in Hyderabad as well.