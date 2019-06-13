Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raid activist Stan Swamy’s Ranchi residence; documents, electronic materials seized

Jharkhand: A Pune Police team has conducted searches at human right activist Father Stan Swamy's residence in Ranchi in connection with the Elgaar Parishad (Bhima Koregaon) case. The search was conducted on Wednesday morning around 10.30 am and police have recovered some electronic materials from his house.

On 1 January, 2018, one person died and several, including 10 policemen, were injured after violence erupted at an event held to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.

"The home of one of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Suhas Bawche. This is the second time the police raided his home.

The police has arrested nine accused in Bhima Koregaon case till now. Two others, namely Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde, are availing legal relief from arrest provided by the court.

