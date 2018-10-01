Bhima Koregaon case: Delhi HC ends Gautam Navlakha's house arrest, quashes transit remand order

The Delhi High Court on Monday ended the house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha, arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence.

It also set aside a trial court's transit remand order which Navlakha had challenged before the matter was taken to the apex court, and said that his detention had exceeded 24 hours, which is "untenable".

Monday's development comes days after the Supreme Court ruled that house arrest of the five activists should continue for four more weeks from 28 September.

Ending Navlakha's house arrest, the high court said that the apex court had extended his house arrest by four weeks to enable him to access appropriate legal recourse, which he has availed.

Navlakha was among the five activists — including Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Sudha Bharadwaj — who were arrested by the Pune Police after the pan-India crackdown on 28 August. They were put under house arrest following an apex court order on the plea by historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala against the police action.

Upon his arrest, the police wanted to take Navlakha to Pune in connection with an FIR lodged there following an event — ‘Elgaar Parishad’ (conclave) — held on 31 December, 2017 that had triggered violence. However, the high court had earlier stayed the transit remand, which was given by a district court in Saket.

With inputs from agencies