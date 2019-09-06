Bhima Koregaon case: Accused Surendra Gadling refuses to depose before commission probing Elgar Parishad-Maoist link

Pune, Sep 6 (PTI) Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, told the commission probing the Bhima Koregaon violence on Friday that he did not want to depose as it would prejudice his case before the trial court.

Earlier Gadling, arrested by Pune Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, himself had said he wanted to give a statement before the commission headed by Justice (retired) Jai Narayan Patel.

He wanted to bring to light certain facts, he had said in an application.

He was produced before the commission with heavy police security on Friday.

However, his lawyer submitted an application informing that he was withdrawing his willingness to be examined by the panel because of certain circumstances.

"Gadling... states he does not want to depose as it will cause prejudice to him in his defence before the trial court where he is facing serious charges" so he was being discharged, Justice Patel said, ordering that he may be taken back to Yerawada Central Jail here where he is lodged.

Sudhir Dhawale, another accused in the Elgar Parishad case, too had filed an application seeking to depose before the commission. He would be examined on Saturday.

The commission is conducting an inquiry into the caste violence that took place near Bhima Koregaon war memorial in Pune district during the 200th commemoration of Bhima Koregaon battle on 1 January 2018.

According to Pune Police, inflammatory speeches made at Elgar Parishad, a conclave held here a day earlier, triggered the violence. The police also alleged that the conclave was backed and funded by Maoists.