Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Hyderabad ahead of anti-CAA protest; police says no permission for event

Hyderabad: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on 26 January detained in Hyderabad while he was on his way to take part in an anti-CAA-NRC event. The Dalit leader was in the city to address a gathering on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

भीम आर्मी प्रमुख चन्द्रशेखर आज़ाद जी को हैदराबाद पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) January 26, 2020

Police said they had not granted permission for the programme to be held.

Azad’s detention comes days after he was released from Tihar prison in Delhi following his arrest for allegedly inciting people during an anti-CAA protest.

I am an inspector. I know law. Says @hydcitypolice to Sr Supreme Court lawyer as they detain @BhimArmyChief. This movement has been good in so many ways. We wouldn't have known that our police had become a ruling class of its own. More power to you Azad. pic.twitter.com/y0SEjGy4Rf — Kannan Gopinathan (@naukarshah) January 26, 2020

