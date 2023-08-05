Bhilwara Rape Case: NSW condemns death of minor girl, opens probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned the alleged abduction and rape of a minor girl in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old girl from Bhilwara was thrown into a coal furnace after she was allegedly gang-raped. The victim was identified by her bangles and the pair of footwear she wore when she went missing.

The victim’s elder brother said that the girl had left home at 8 am on Wednesday but never returned home following which her family members initiated a search, visiting the houses and fields of relatives in the village.

In a statement, the NCW said, “In response to this grave incident, the NCW, under its constitutional mandate, immediately took action and visited the crime site.”

It added, “It is the fourth visit of the NCW inquiry committee to Rajasthan regarding women-related crimes in the last month.”

What did the NCW find?

In its investigation, the NCW found that there was a delay in the filing of an FIR when the girl went missing.

It also learned that 11 individuals, including a minor, have been accused of the crime. Five of the accused are currently absconding.

“Taking cognizance of the severity of the situation and the paramount importance of upholding justice, the NCW has ensured that appropriate measures are implemented to bring the perpetrators to justice,” NCW said.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer (SHO), who has been held responsible for delaying the registration of an FIR has been suspended.

NCW added, “The family of the victim, burdened by immense trauma and sorrow, has refused any compensation offered in relation to the case.”

“As a constitutional organization entrusted with safeguarding the rights and welfare of women and minors, the NCW demands that the state authorities, including the Police and the Chief Secretary, take every possible measure to maintain law and order in the state,” it noted.

‘What else the police will do?’

Earlier today, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the police arrested 4-5 accused yesterday.

“Yesterday in the Bhilwara incident, the police arrested the 4-5 accused at night. What else the police will do?… In terms of carrying out an action, we are number one among all the states,” he said.

"Yesterday in the Bhilwara incident, the police arrested the 4-5 accused at night. What else the police will do?… In terms of carrying out an action, we are number one…"

“To dilute the Manipur incidents where PM Modi has committed a huge blunder…You are comparing such a state (Manipur) with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh…This is politics and we don’t approve of it.”