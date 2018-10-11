You are here:
Bhilai Steel Plant blast: NHRC issues notices to Centre, SAIL chief over deaths of 11 workers in explosion

India Press Trust of India Oct 11, 2018 19:52:08 IST

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sent notices to the Centre and the chairman of the SAIL over the deaths of 11 workers in a blast at the steel major's Bhilai plant in Chhattisgarh.

An explosion took place at the state-owned Steel Authority of India Limited's (SAIL) Bhilai plant in Chattisgarh's Durg district Tuesday, leaving nine dead and 14 injured.

Blast at Bhilai steel plant. Image sourced from 101 Reporters

Two more had succumbed to injuries later at a hospital.

The NHRC in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the major industrial accident.

The commission has issued notices to the secretary of Ministry of Steel and the chairman of the SAIL, seeking a detailed report, including the steps taken for relief and rehabilitation to the aggrieved families, treatment of the injured along with the report of inquiry, if ordered in the matter.

The commission would also like to know as to what steps have been taken to ensure that such accident do not recur in future.

Apart from this, the superintendent of police, Durg, Chhattisgarh, has been directed to inform about the details of the FIR registered in the matter and present status of the investigation. The response from the authorities is expected in four weeks.


Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018 19:52 PM

