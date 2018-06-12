Bhayyuji Maharaj shoots self news updates: Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shot himself on Tuesday and passed away at the Bombay hospital in Indore, according to several media reports. Indore Police begins probe; followers and leader's daughter reaches hospital as news spreads.
Bhayyuji Maharaj had announced retirement from public life in 2016, according to a report in The Times of India.
"I have done whatever is possible for me. Now, I cannot do anything as I am not getting any support from the society. At this moment, I am announcing my retirement not out of frustration but because my conscience is telling me so," he was quoted as saying in the report.
Bhaiyyuji has a wide base in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and counts many political bigwigs among his followers.
Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 15:30 PM
Highlights
Police guard the entrance of Bhayyuji Maharaj's house
Watch: Ruckus outside Bombay Hospital in Indore
Indore Police begins reaches Maharaj's house
Senior police officials reached Bhayyuji Maharaj's house Silver Springs phase one to investigate the crime scene. (Input by K Kotwal, 101 reporters)
Watch: Video of collector and officials entering hospital
Meanwhile, Bhayyuji's daughter reaches Bombay Hospital just after collector and officials.
Input by By K Kotwal, 101Reporters
Watch: Scene outside Bombay Hospital as news of Bhayyuji Maharaj's news of death spread
Large number of supporters reached the hospital as they got news. The video is from the Bombay hospital where he was declared dead.
Input by K Kotwal, 101Reporters
Bhayyuji Maharaj's followers wait outside the Bombay Hospital in Indore
While followers wait outside the hospital, Collector Nishant Warwade reached the hospital along with senior district officials.The security is also pushing the patients outside and is not allowing anyone to enter the Bombay hospital.
Image procured- K Kotwal, 101Reporters
He had shot himself in the head: Jayant Rathore, Indore Police
DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra confirms that he committed suicide by shooting self
While DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra confirmed that he committed suicide by shooting self, Sughna jadhav, who worked with him said that he was in depression.
Following Maharaj's death, police has begun investigation
Bhaiyyuji Maharaj is no more: hospital sources
Hospital sources say that Bhayyuji Maharaj was brought with a head injury to the hospital. He was declared brought dead, says Bombay Hospital sources.
Madhya Pradesh minister Bhayyuji Maharaj shoots self; police begins probe
Madhya Pradesh minister Bhayyuji Maharaj who was offered MoS rank, shot himself on Tuesday and later breathed his last at an Indore hospital. Maharaj was very close to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat.
Input by By K Kotwal, 101Reporters
Input by K Kotwal, 101Reporters
Image procured- K Kotwal, 101Reporters
While DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra confirmed that he committed suicide by shooting self, Sughna jadhav, who worked with him said that he was in depression.
