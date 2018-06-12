Bhayyuji Maharaj shoots self news updates: Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shot himself on Tuesday and passed away at the Bombay hospital in Indore, according to several media reports. Indore Police begins probe; followers and leader's daughter reaches hospital as news spreads.

#MadhyaPradesh: Spiritual leader Bhayyuji Maharaj allegedly shoots himself, admitted to Bombay hospital in Indore. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/G0LoNaNfih — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2018

Bhayyuji Maharaj had announced retirement from public life in 2016, according to a report in The Times of India.

"I have done whatever is possible for me. Now, I cannot do anything as I am not getting any support from the society. At this moment, I am announcing my retirement not out of frustration but because my conscience is telling me so," he was quoted as saying in the report.

Bhaiyyuji has a wide base in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and counts many political bigwigs among his followers.

With inputs from PTI