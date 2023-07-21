'Bharat ki bahu': Seema Haider pleads President Murmu for mercy, Indian citizenship by way of marriage to Sachin

Pakistani national Seema Haider, who fell in love with a man named Sachin Meena while playing PUBG, has filed a mercy plea to the President.

Seema claims to have met Sachin Meena in Nepal in March 2023 wherein they got married and after two months she “escaped” from Pakistan with her four children via Dubai and Nepal to arrive in Greater Noida.

As the Indian authorities including Uttar Pradesh’s anti-terrorism squad (UP-ATS) have intensified their probe of the possibility of whether Seema is an agent of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), she has now filed a mercy petition with the President through a lawyer.

Seema Haider demands Indian citizenship

According to reports, in her mercy plea to the President Droupadi Murmu, Seema has appealed the she should be granted Indian citizenship

Seema’s lawyer AP Singh said she married Sachin, a resident of Greater Noida in Nepal, so now she is India’s daughter-in-law. On this basis she wants Indian citizenship.

Seema along with her four children came to India via Nepal to stay with Sachin. She entered the country without a visa and was arrested on July 4.

Sachin was also put behind bars for sheltering illegal immigrants. They soon got bail and have been living together in Greater Noida.

Seema, who has been claiming that she was not a spy, has also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to not send her back.

According to a report by India Today, Seema allegedly posed as ‘Preeti’ when she boarded a bus from Pokhara in Nepal to enter India illegally.

The report quoted Prasanna Gautam, manager of Shrishti Bus Service, saying Seema confidently claimed she was an Indian national and had an Aadhaar card when she was asked to show an ID card.

Seema fell short of Nepalese currency to pay for the bus tickets for herself and her four children after which she called a friend in India to transfer the balance amount through UPI, claimed Gautam.

Her friend allegedly paid the remaining 6,000 Nepalese Rupees through UPI, he added.

Seema and Sachin first got in touch in 2019 while playing the online battlefield game PUBG.

With inputs from agencies