Covaxin gets shelf life extension of up to 12 months from manufacturing date, says Bharat Biotech
The approval of extension of shelf life by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation was based on the 'additional stability data', Bharat Biotech tweeted
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has been granted an extension of shelf life for up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the company said in a statement.
The approval of extension of shelf life by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) was based on the "additional stability data", Bharat Biotech said in a tweet.
The shelf life extension has been communicated to "our stakeholders," it added.
#COVAXIN #COVID19 #BharatBiotech pic.twitter.com/9oPnYnlgtC
— BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) November 3, 2021
The approval comes ahead of a much awaited decision from World Health Organization (WHO) regarding the Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine's addition for emergency use listing (EUL).
The pending approval has led to several Indians complaining of travel difficulties as Covaxin has not been recognised for international travel by several countries.
Recently at the G-20 Summit in Rome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will be able to produce over 5 billion vaccine doses next year to help the world in the fight against the pandemic.
Earlier this year, Bharat Biotech had written to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking extension of the shelf life of the indigenously developed vaccine from six to 24 months.
Covaxin has demonstrated 77.8 percent effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% protection against the new Delta variant. Bharat Biotech said that it concluded the final analysis of Covaxin efficacy from Phase 3 trials.
With inputs from PTI
also read
How India defied doomsayers to fight a 'Machiavellian virus with Maoist ability'
It took the country 281 days to administer 100 crore COVID-19 jabs, placing India at the second place in the total number of vaccinated people
100-crore milestone achieved through made-in-India vaccines, says COVID Task Force chief
COVID Task Force chief VK Paul, also a Niti Aayog member, said this is an unusual feat and has been achieved in the short period of just nine months of the programme
India achieves 100 crore COVID-19 vaccination milestone; Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulates country
After 100 crore doses are administered, the government plans to go on mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too, said health minister Mansukh Mandaviya