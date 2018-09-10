Bharat Bandh LATEST updates: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dismissed talks of senior BJP leaders asking his party to stay away from the nationwide bandh called by the Congress to protest the rising prices of fuel.
Targetting the NDA government over the high petrol and diesel prices, Congress said that VAT on petrol in Madhya Pradesh is 35.80 percent. "Is this high taxation due to global reasons," party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala asked
A complaint has been filed in Jorhat Police Station of Assam against BJP district president of Jorhat, Santanu Pujari, for allegedly molesting a female bandh supporter.
At least 100 Congress activists, including Mahila Congress workers,Youth Congress president Geli Ete and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary John Taksing, were arrested on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh.
In textile capital Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, almost 2,000 factories have been shut in support of the Bharat bandh. The damage of the textile business in the city for Monday is estimated to be Rs 50 crores. Nearly the entire city has been completely shut down. Only a small number of private businesses, autos and taxis are plying on the roads and educational institutions are shut. There is heavy police deployment in the city.
BJP chief Amit Shah will be meeting Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the nationwide shutdown called by Congress on Monday, according to a report. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Narendra Modi government for failing to control the skyrocketing fuel prices. However, the BJP in a press conference said that the government is not responsible for it as "global forces are at play".
Congress protesters attacked the tahsil office staff in Kakatpur block of Puri district in the presence of police. Some of the staff were injured and some fled. The tahsildar and some other staff members were working in the office, when the Congress members forcibly broke the gate and attacked staff working in the office.
In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Congress workers were raising slogans to support the Bharat Bandh. While the cadre shouted, "Congress zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad', someone by mistake yelled out, "Rahul Gandhi murdabad". They realised their mistake soon enough. After a short, awkward silence, the cadre marched on.
Addressing a press conference after a child's death was reported in Bihar, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for lacking sensitivity and responsibility. The party alleged that the death of the child was Congress' onus. "Bharat Bandh was a failure and we regret for the violence."
Speaking about hike in prices of fuel, Prasad that the reasons of this price hike was due to non-availability and limited supply of petroleum. "We welcome purposeful argument but the reasons for hike in price not under the control of the government. It is upto the oil producing countries and several geo-political factors." "Congress is creating atmosphere of fear."
A two-year-old child has reportedly died due to delay in receiving treatment in Bihar's Patna. Reports have said that due to road blockades the parents were not able to reach the hospital in time. The father of the child believes that if the roads were clear, his child would still be alive today.
Leading the Congress march in New Delhi and spearheading the nationwide Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi addressed the workers and slammed the Narendra Modi government for lacking empathy for the poor. Slamming the ruling government over price hike, Rahul said, "Gas Cylinder that used to cost Rs 400 is now Rs 800. Modiji said that what didn't happen in 70 years, we will do in 4 years. Wherever he goes, he just goes to sow division."
Reiterating his point on BJP supporting industrialists, Rahul said, "India is tired of Narendra Modi. He does not care for farmers or the poor, he cares for section of industrialists." Turning his attention towards the media, Rahul retorted and said that, "I know you guys (the media) are living under the fear of writing the truth. But don't worry, the nation stands with you."
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts in Kerala. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood.
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed around Chennai to maintain peace during the bandh, with special focus on the central government buildings.
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally".
After his arrival at the Rajghat, the Congress president, along with other Opposition leaders, is now marching towards the Ramlila Maidan. The Bharat bandh has been called by the party to protest against the skyrocketing fuel prices.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh on Monday in Odisha.
Top Congress leaders such as Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi led the Bharat bandh at Rajghat in New Delhi and said the Narendra Modi government was "all about jumlas". Meanwhile, five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police.
In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective office.
Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will remain non-operational on Monday due to the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties against fuel price hike.
Petrol prices on Monday increased to Rs 80.73/litre per litre in Delhi. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.83 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre).
A number of Opposition parties will unitedly protest the rise in fuel prices in the country on Monday and participate in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress. Top Opposition party leaders such as Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin and Left leaders have openly extended their support for the call for shut down, while the Trinamool Congress has decided to stay away from the protest.
The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, ANI reported.
#Correction: #Karnataka Government declares public holiday for tomorrow for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure ahead of #BharatBandh tomorrow. (Original tweet will be deleted) https://t.co/oaStT7d55a
The ruling TMC in West Bengal has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in the state according to the stated policy of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Narendra Modi government has "looted" Rs 11 lakh crore from the people of the country in the last 52 months and was running a "profiteering company" rather than a government. The way gas, diesel and petrol prices are increasing every day, it has caused great distress to farmers, he said.
"We demand that petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of the GST. High prices of petrol and diesel found no mention in the BJP's national executive meeting because they are not bothered about the pain of public," Surjewala said. He also urged people to bring about a change in the country by ousting the BJP from power.
Earlier, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said 21 Opposition parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh, besides a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations.
"DMK will extend complete support to the Bharat Bandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel. I urge the people and party cadre to make the bandh on 10 September a big success," Stalin has said. In view of the bandh call, Congress has urged party workers not to indulge in any violent protest.
"I appeal to all Congress workers to make the bandh violence-free. We are Mahatma Gandhi's party and we should not associate ourselves with any violence," Maken said a media briefing.
Petrol and diesel prices set new records on Sunday. According to the price notification issued by state fuel retailers, petrol price was raised by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 10 paise per litre on Sunday.
Holding the BJP government responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Maken alleged that it kept on raising excise duty on fuel even as international crude oil prices have come down. "Between 2014 and now, excise duty on petrol has risen by 211.7 percent and 433 percent on diesel. The excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.2 per litre in 2014 and it has gone up to Rs 19.48 per litre. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel was Rs 3.46 per litre and today it stands at Rs 15.33 per litre," he said.
Maken said that he was "pained" to see that BJP's national executive meeting remained silent on the rising crude oil price issue and has not held any discussions on inflation or rupee depreciation, matters which are directly linked with the common man. "I am pained that the meeting did not discuss a solution to these issues," he said. Maken alleged the economic progress and GDP growth rate, which the UPA government maintained, has been squandered by the present dispensation.
"During our rule, Narendra Modi criticised the rising oil prices saying it has gone into ICU. What would they say now?" he asked. Hitting out at the BJP for attacking the Congress with the 'breaking India' barb, Maken alleged the government has stalled the Make in India initiative as 109 Rafale jets could have been manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a PSU. He also said the government has not yielded to the Opposition's demand for a Join Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.
Bandh call was for photo-op, says BJP's Jharkhand spokesperson
In a press conference called at state BJP headquarters in Ranchi, party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo slammed Opposition parties for playing disruptive politics and claimed that Bharat Bandh had no popular support in Jharkhand.
"The sole purpose of the bandh was to use the opportunity for photo-op and make news. The bandh affected nearly five lakh daily wage labourers because of disruption caused by troublemakers, 6000 of them in Ranchi alone. While opposition party workers engaged in acts of vandalism in state, JVM(P) head shri Babulal Marandi and JMM president shri Hemant Soren were in Delhi to share dais with India's Gandhi family instead of reining in their party cadre. This shows their priorities and how serious they are about public welfare," Shahdeo said.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
TAMIL NADU: Opposition leaders hold funeral procession for motorbike
In Salem district, members of the Opposition parties took out a funeral procession for their motorbike in a symbolic protest against the fuel price rise. DMK district in-charge Veerapandi Raja led the procession, in which leaders from Congress — Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi — and other parties participated.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
TAMIL NADU: LS Deputy Speaker says Congress leading bandh is disingenous
Speaking to reporters outside the Chennai airport on Monday morning, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK MP Thambidurai M said that bandhs by the Opposition are common, but Congress leading this particular bandh is disingenuous. It was under Congress rule in the Centre that the authority to regulate oil prices in the country was handed over to private companies, he said. "This has hurt the public while profiting private players. The current government at the Centre is only following previously set down plans."
The AIADMK condemns this price rise and wants price regulation to be brought back under government purview, he said. But they will not be supporting this bandh alongside the likes of DMK who is two-faced. "They want to keep the Congress on their side but also want to work with the BJP," he said.
Input by K Dhanabalan/101Reporters
Congress condemns attack on school bus, death of two-year-old in Jehanabad
Speaking at the Congress press conference, party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala said that the culprits involved in violent incidents must be brought to book. "No congress worker will ever obstruct an ambulance," he said.
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the it was unfortunate that the bandh had taken a violent turn. "We had appealed for a peaceful bandh. We do not believe in violence," he said.
ODISHA: Congress to setup team to look into incidents of unruly behaviour by party cadres
A team comprising four senior party leaders will be formed to enquire about any incidents of unruly behaviour by any alleged Congress party workers during the Bharat Bandh in Odisha. "If found guilty they will face the music," says Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said. He also added that he suspected some people who were not belonging to the party took advantage of the situation and caused trouble in the name of the party.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
TAMIL NADU: Traders refuse to shut shops; Congress workers get into verbal clash with police
In Thoothukudi, most commercial establishments are shut. Congress workers have been going around the city asking shops to down their shutters. While conducting such an exercise with the shops around Anna Bus Stand, party workers got into a heated argument with a shop owner who refused to shut shop. One of the Congress workers is seen telling the policemen that someone had come at them with an 'aruwaal' (traditional Tamil machete).
The Tamil Nadu Traders' Federation had announced this morning that since Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, they will not support the bandh. They will instead protest the high fuel prices in Delhi on 28 September.
One of the policemen in the video is seen arguing with a Congress worker for creating ruckus, presumably because the trader's association had already made the announcement. The Congress worker is seen replying, "We own the trader's association."
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
Watch: 75,000 fishermen in Tamil Nadu show support for Bharat Bandh
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
ASSAM: Congress, BJP workers clash in Karimganj
Clash between Congress and BJP supporters in Assam's Karimganj district during Bharat bandh. In Katamoni area of the district, which falls under Bajarichora Police Station, both the groups came out on street with sticks and started assaulting each other. Several supporters from both the party have reportedly sustained injuries. Police has detained the supporters engaged in the clash.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
Bharat Bandh a success, says Congress
Speaking at a press conference, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "Today’s Bharat Bandh has been successful across the country. Congress party has never held Bharat Bandh before, we don’t even believe in Bharat Bandh, but since the time Modi government has come to power, there has been a situation that led to this.
"People willingly participated in the bandh against the government. At least now, the government should reduce prices, but they are not worried at all. So, we all need to save democracy. It is in danger."
Congress asks if 'global reasons' are behind high taxation of fuel
Targetting the NDA government over the high petrol and diesel prices, Congress said that VAT on petrol in Madhya Pradesh is 35.80 percent. "Is this high taxation due to global reasons," party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala asked.
"Until Modi government brings fuel price under GST or reduce VAT, Congress will continue this people's movement," he said.
Farooq Abdullah targets Centre over weak rupee
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah told ANI: "If you listen to the 2012 speeches of those in power today, they were shouting about petrol and diesel prices. Today, the prices are surpassing prices of that time; rupee has weakened against dollar. We are in trouble."
ODISHA: Peon locks officer inside collector office
A peon locked an officer in Dhenkanal collector office on Monday. As per the information, district sports officer Pradeep Kumar Mohanty was working in his office along with one other staff. The peon named as Sumant thought there is no one in office, as it is Bharat Bandh. He locked the office and left for home. The officer informed a local journalist about this. An hour later, the peon came back and opened the door.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
Bus services resume in some districts in Karnataka
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation PRO told ANI that the bus services have resumed in Davanagere, Chamarajnagar, Kolar, Kolar Gold Fields, Bengaluru, Shimoga and Tumkur.
Andhra Pradesh govt announces reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 each
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the petrol and diesel prices in the state will be brought down by Rs 2 each, ANI reported. The new rates will come into effect from Tuesday morning.
ASSAM: Complaint filed against BJP leader for molesting a bandh supporter
A complaint has been filed in Jorhat Police Station of Assam against BJP district president of Jorhat, Santanu Pujari, for allegedly molesting a female bandh supporter.
" When we were peacefully protesting in Royalwood road around 10 am, Santanu Pujari came alongwith a group of protesters and started physically assualting the protesters and tried to open the closed shops. While I was video recording the incident, he snatched my mobile phone and deleted the videos. When I asked my mobile phone back he started touching me inappropriately and assulted me," the victim said.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
KARNATAKA: Miscreants ransack shops in Ankola
In Sirsi the bandh was partially followed and auto-rickshaws plied on the roads as usual. In Ankola, miscreants were seen imposing the bandh. They ransacked a sweet mart and a spectacle shop in the town. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district barring some stray incidents.
Sathish Sail, former Congress MLA, said that the bandh is the expression of the anger of the people against Modi government’s anti-poor policy. But BJP criticised the state government for becoming a party to the bandh by withdrawing buses and closing educational institutions. "What was the necessity of withdrawing the buses when the ruling coalition had called the bandh? It shows there are anti-social elements in those parties and their own party leaders have no faith in their workers," district spokesperson Rajesh Nayak criticised.
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
KARNATAKA: Bandh evokes mixed response in Uttara Kannada
The Bharat Bandh called by the Congress in protest against the hike in the fuel price evoked a mixed response in Uttara Kannada district. The government had closed schools and colleges and had withdrawn buses in some places. In Karwar, shops remained closed but the government offices and financial institutions like banks and insurance offices functioned normally. Auto rickshaws unions had not supported the bandh call. Congress workers led by Satish Sail took out a bike rally asking shop-owners to down the shutters. People were seen blaming the KSRTC authorities for withdrawing the city buses without any provocation.
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
ODISHA: Union minister calls Congress-led strike a failure
Union minister Jual Oram said Bharat Bandh by Congress is a failure. "People of Odisha have not supported this," he said.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
JHARKHAND: Ranchi police deploys drones, CCTV cams to be alert
Ranchi police deployed drones and CCTV cameras to keep a sharp eye on troublemakers during Bharat Bandh in The district. SSP Anish Gupta himself coordinated the security forces from central control room established at district collectorate.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters.
We didn't get an ambulance and then our vehicle was stopped at two places, claims 2-year-old kid's father
Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
Karnataka: Protesters burn effigies in Davangere
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists burn effigies of leaders of the Union government while protesting against the price hike near Jayadeva circle in Davangere.
Shashikumar/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh: We are prepared for Bharat Bandh, says top cop
Officials have been categorically told to be alert and vigilant and ensure that miscreants don't break the law. "The state has ensure proper vigil which is why there has been no untoward incident in the state," DGP OP Singh said while briefing the media about police preparedness on Bharat Bandh.
ODISHA: Congress to form investigating team to probe into use of force during Bharat Bandh
The Odisha Congress party plans to form an investigating team likely to be headed by senior party leader Chiranjibi Biswal to probe the alleged cases of use of force in some areas of Kakatpur and Remuna areas of the state. More details will be given at the party's press conference in the state at 3pm. Party says if the members are found guilty strict actions will be taken against the guilty.
Manish Kumar/101 Reporters
WATCH: Congress workers say 'Rahul Gandhi murdabad', pause to realise their mistake
By Vijit Rao, 101Reporters
ODISHA: Bharat Bandh hampers Assembly, Congress protests outside House
Bharat Bandh and Congress MLAs protesting outside the House disrupted the state Assembly. The protesters were shouting in the House and made it impossible for the session to function. speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House till tomorrow.
MLAs, IAS and IPS officers were seen walking to the state secretariat and Assembly today. They were stopped on their way. PCC President Niranjan Patnaik along with party members held a dharna in front of the Assembly main gate. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached Assembly 4 minutes late today.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Rail roko in Assam delays nine mail, express and passenger trains
Nine mail/express and passenger trains were delayed in Assam due to picketers obstructing tracks at various stations in Lumding and Tinsukia division of NF Railway. Picketers had resorted to blockade of railway tracks at Silchar between Kalkalighat and Baraigram, between Moranhat and Sibsagar Town, at Diphu, and between Nakachari and Mariani. - said P.J Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway in an official bulletin.
By Pranjal Baruah, 101Reporters
BIHAR: AAP, RJD, Congress block roads in Siwan
Hundreds of protesters are out on the roads of Siwan district in Bihar.
Showing their support for the Bharat bandh called by Congress over petrol price hike, members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD, Congress have blocked, not allowing even two wheelers to pass by. The supporters are protesting at different locations— staging dharna on the roads, marching around the Siwan town and adjoining areas with their parties’ flags in there hands.
Almost all the shops and markets are closed. Banks are open but hardly any customers. Till the last reports, no incidents of violence have been reported.
By Sagarika, 101Reporters
Tripura: 300 Congress supporters detained
Around 300 Congress leaders and supporters have been detained in Tripura while picketing outside government offices. According to SP (Operation) Subrata Chakraborty, the detainees include PCC President Birajit Sinha and senior leader Gopal Chandra Roy. Bandh in Tripura has so far been peaceful.
Complete shutdown of trade, business education sectors while government offices functioning with thin attendance. Traffic has been majorly off the road except rickshaws and two -wheelers.
By Sajjad Ali/101Reporters
Bharat Bandh a failure, and we regret the violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the Bharat Bandh, which derailed normal life in over 8 states and ended up in the death of a two-year-old in Patna, a failure. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Prasad, in a very matter-of-fact manner said, "Bharat Bandh was a failure and we regret the violence that followed (due to the shutdown)."
A two-year-old reportedly died due to random road blockade in Patna and reports have said that thousand across India have been taken under preventive detention.
Assam: 40 detained in Hailakandi district
Police detained over 40 protesters from in front of DC office in Hailakandi district of Assam while staging protest.
By Rajesh Das, 101Reporters
Assam: Massive protest in Guwahati's Dispur
Bandh supporters staged massive protest in front of Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. Police detained hundreds alongwith Harish Rawat, Congress leader in-charge of Assam Congress and president Ripun Bora during the protest. The protesters also tried to break the police barricade and forcefully enter the office.
By Syeda Ambia, 101Reporters
Fuel price is hiking due to unavailibility and limited supply of petroleum: BJP
Addressing a press conference after a child's death was reported in Bihar, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for lacking sensitivity and responsibility. The party alleged that the death of the child was Congress' onus.
Speaking about hike in prices of fuel, Prasad that non-availability and limited supply of petroleum has led up to the current high price. "Congress is creating atmosphere of fear." Slamming the Opposition parties for resorting to violence, the Union minister demanded the party for answers.
KODAGU: Congress won't support bandh due to floods
Kodagu District Congress Committee president C Shivu Madappa released a statement about the district unit's decision to not support the bandh. He said Kodagu had incurred losses of more than Rs 10,000 crores during the recent floods and landslide, which has caused a lot of distress to the people here. "Schools and colleges were also closed for a long time and this bandh would again affect the students. Hence the party will not support bandh."
However, private bus operators supported the bandh today while KSRTC buses were plying as usual. Private vehicles, autos and taxis are also running as usual. All government offices, banks and post offices remain open. However, the Congress and JDS have said they will organise a separate protest in Madikeri against the hike in fuel prices.
Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
Jharkhand: Rally on a bullock cart
JVM(P) workers took out rally on a bullock cart in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in support of Bharat Bandh called by Congress to protest fuel price hike.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
ODISHA: Agitation weakens as leaders taken into preventive detention
Protesters and blockades on National Highway 16 was cleared partially as the bandh weakened after detention of some of the leaders. Reports have said that "power-packed" agitation was over during the early morning hours.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Jharkhand: 1,879 protesters taken into preventive detention till 11 am
At least 1,879 protesters have been taken into preventive detention till 11 am on Monday in Jharkhand. The protesters were demonstrating at the Bharat bandh called by Congress and supported by Opposition parties protesting petrol price hike.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters.
BIHAR: 2-year-old dies due to delay in treatment
Two-year-old child died in Patna due to delay in treatment. According reports, road blockades erected in various parts of the city have disrupted movement within the city.
By Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
by Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Odisha: Security beefed up, but no untoward incident reported yet, says top cop
Anoop Kumar Sahoo, DCP, Commissionarate Police, Bhubaneswar said in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack there had been no case of untoward incidents, security had been tightened and the arrests of protesters were preventive arrests.
He said some routes of MLAs, ministers were diverted earlier to ensure their hassle free entry to the state assembly which was in session today.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Jharkhand: Bandh evokes mixed response in Palamu
Congress workers led by former minister KN Tripathi came in support of Bharat Bandh called to protest fuel price hike in Palamu district of Jharkhand. The bandh has evoked mixed response in Palamu so far.
By Sudhakar Singh/101Reporters
Odisha: Protesters block National Highway
Stick-weilding protesters attempted to block the NH-16 in Bhubaneswar and prevented people from entering.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Narendra Modi just goes to sow division, says Rahul Gandhi
Addressing Congress and Opposition workers and the media in New Delhi, Rahul attacked the BJP government for being anti-poor. Alleging that the prime minister only cares for his "industrialist friends", Rahul said, "Modiji said that what didn't happen in 70 years, we will do in 4 years. Wherever he goes, he just goes to sow division."
Slamming the government for hike in prices of petrol, diesel and gas, Rahul said, "A gas cylinder which used to cost Rs 400 is now Rs 800. Modiji is silent on the matters important to the youth."
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for crony capitalism
Leading the Congress march in New Delhi and spearheading the nationwide Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi addressed the workers and slammed the Narendra Modi government for lacking empathy for the poor. Reiterating his point on BJP supporting industrialists, Rahul said, "India is tired of Narendra Modi. He does not care for farmers or the poor, he cares for section of industrialists."
Turning toward the media, Rahul retorted and said that, "I know you guys (the media) are living under the fear of writing the truth. But don't worry, the nation stands with you."
KERALA: 12-hour hartal in Cochin; most shops, offices remain closed
In Cochin, Bharat bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal. It's almost a complete shutdown, particularly on the roads. The private vehicles plying on the streets are mostly two-wheelers. The Congress conducted protests at many locations and minor arguments were reported in some places. Most shops and offices remain closed. Attendance at government offices was very less at 9.30 am though few are expected to come by 10.30-11 am.
Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters
ODISHA: Konark Sun Temple shut due to Bharat Bandh
Tourists could not visit Konark Sun Temple today due to Bharat Bandh. Congress members locked the ticket counters. They protested in front of the temple.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Manmohan Singh calls Narendra Modi-government 'despotic'
Calling the Narendra Modi-government 'despotic', former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked a united Opposition to keep aside their differences and work together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which has 'failed to fulfill promises', reported News18. "Public is tired and angry; farmers are upset; youth is disturbed. There are no jobs," he said.
Singh along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan as Opposition observes Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices.
MAHARASHTRA: Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrested too
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam arrested in Mumbai, say reports
According to ABP News, Mumbai Congress president has been arrested during protests at the Andheri railway station in the city.
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena not to participate in Bharat bandh
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally", reported The Indian Express. "There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," the report quoted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Five detained in West Bengal for trying to stop train
Five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police. They were detained after a minor scuffle while the train service has resumed, according to News18.
Pro-Modi Twitter users say 'let's work an extra hour to protest Bharat bandh'
A few of those, who are hold anti-Opposition stand and are against the Bharat bandh called by the Congress, posted that they would work an extra hour to protest against the nationwide shutdown and express their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A verified user, Akash Jain, who is also followed by the prime minister, said: "Dear Congress, try how much ever you want to break the nation, India knows the truth. I'll work 1 hour extra tomorrow."
Congress to begin protests in New Delhi at 8 am
Congress will kickstart its protests on Monday at 8 am from Rajghat. The bandh is being supported by 21 Opposition parties under Congress leadership, said party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He also added that Congress will sit in a peaceful dharna against rising fuel prices, draconian policies, falling rupee and Rafale deal.
BJP, TDP, TRS and AAP stay away from supporting bandh
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call.
18:56 (IST)
Bandh call was for photo-op, says BJP's Jharkhand spokesperson
In a press conference called at state BJP headquarters in Ranchi, party spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo slammed Opposition parties for playing disruptive politics and claimed that Bharat Bandh had no popular support in Jharkhand.
"The sole purpose of the bandh was to use the opportunity for photo-op and make news. The bandh affected nearly five lakh daily wage labourers because of disruption caused by troublemakers, 6000 of them in Ranchi alone. While opposition party workers engaged in acts of vandalism in state, JVM(P) head shri Babulal Marandi and JMM president shri Hemant Soren were in Delhi to share dais with India's Gandhi family instead of reining in their party cadre. This shows their priorities and how serious they are about public welfare," Shahdeo said.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
18:42 (IST)
Sachin Pilot thanks supporters for 'success' of Bharat Bandh
Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot took to Twitter to thanks supporters for a "successful" bandh call.
18:22 (IST)
18:12 (IST)
TAMIL NADU: Opposition leaders hold funeral procession for motorbike
In Salem district, members of the Opposition parties took out a funeral procession for their motorbike in a symbolic protest against the fuel price rise. DMK district in-charge Veerapandi Raja led the procession, in which leaders from Congress — Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi — and other parties participated.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
18:09 (IST)
TAMIL NADU: LS Deputy Speaker says Congress leading bandh is disingenous
Speaking to reporters outside the Chennai airport on Monday morning, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK MP Thambidurai M said that bandhs by the Opposition are common, but Congress leading this particular bandh is disingenuous. It was under Congress rule in the Centre that the authority to regulate oil prices in the country was handed over to private companies, he said. "This has hurt the public while profiting private players. The current government at the Centre is only following previously set down plans."
The AIADMK condemns this price rise and wants price regulation to be brought back under government purview, he said. But they will not be supporting this bandh alongside the likes of DMK who is two-faced. "They want to keep the Congress on their side but also want to work with the BJP," he said.
Input by K Dhanabalan/101Reporters
17:55 (IST)
Bharat Bandh's success highlights how Centre hasn't fulfilled promises
Congress general secretary Ashok Gehlot said that the Bharat Bandh's success highlights how the BJP-led government has not fulfilled its promises to the people of India. "The country was misled by lies that fuel prices will go down — but nothing happened. Only politics was discussed at the national executive meet," he said.
Click here to read more
17:39 (IST)
Congress condemns attack on school bus, death of two-year-old in Jehanabad
Speaking at the Congress press conference, party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala said that the culprits involved in violent incidents must be brought to book. "No congress worker will ever obstruct an ambulance," he said.
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashok Chavan said that the it was unfortunate that the bandh had taken a violent turn. "We had appealed for a peaceful bandh. We do not believe in violence," he said.
17:29 (IST)
ODISHA: Congress to setup team to look into incidents of unruly behaviour by party cadres
A team comprising four senior party leaders will be formed to enquire about any incidents of unruly behaviour by any alleged Congress party workers during the Bharat Bandh in Odisha. "If found guilty they will face the music," says Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik said. He also added that he suspected some people who were not belonging to the party took advantage of the situation and caused trouble in the name of the party.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
17:11 (IST)
TAMIL NADU: Traders refuse to shut shops; Congress workers get into verbal clash with police
In Thoothukudi, most commercial establishments are shut. Congress workers have been going around the city asking shops to down their shutters. While conducting such an exercise with the shops around Anna Bus Stand, party workers got into a heated argument with a shop owner who refused to shut shop. One of the Congress workers is seen telling the policemen that someone had come at them with an 'aruwaal' (traditional Tamil machete).
The Tamil Nadu Traders' Federation had announced this morning that since Ganesh Chaturthi is around the corner, they will not support the bandh. They will instead protest the high fuel prices in Delhi on 28 September.
One of the policemen in the video is seen arguing with a Congress worker for creating ruckus, presumably because the trader's association had already made the announcement. The Congress worker is seen replying, "We own the trader's association."
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
17:02 (IST)
Watch: 75,000 fishermen in Tamil Nadu show support for Bharat Bandh
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
16:54 (IST)
ASSAM: Congress, BJP workers clash in Karimganj
Clash between Congress and BJP supporters in Assam's Karimganj district during Bharat bandh. In Katamoni area of the district, which falls under Bajarichora Police Station, both the groups came out on street with sticks and started assaulting each other. Several supporters from both the party have reportedly sustained injuries. Police has detained the supporters engaged in the clash.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
16:52 (IST)
Bharat Bandh a success, says Congress
Speaking at a press conference, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "Today’s Bharat Bandh has been successful across the country. Congress party has never held Bharat Bandh before, we don’t even believe in Bharat Bandh, but since the time Modi government has come to power, there has been a situation that led to this.
"People willingly participated in the bandh against the government. At least now, the government should reduce prices, but they are not worried at all. So, we all need to save democracy. It is in danger."
16:44 (IST)
Congress asks if 'global reasons' are behind high taxation of fuel
Targetting the NDA government over the high petrol and diesel prices, Congress said that VAT on petrol in Madhya Pradesh is 35.80 percent. "Is this high taxation due to global reasons," party spokesperson Randeep S Surjewala asked.
"Until Modi government brings fuel price under GST or reduce VAT, Congress will continue this people's movement," he said.
16:26 (IST)
Farooq Abdullah targets Centre over weak rupee
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah told ANI: "If you listen to the 2012 speeches of those in power today, they were shouting about petrol and diesel prices. Today, the prices are surpassing prices of that time; rupee has weakened against dollar. We are in trouble."
16:21 (IST)
ODISHA: Peon locks officer inside collector office
A peon locked an officer in Dhenkanal collector office on Monday. As per the information, district sports officer Pradeep Kumar Mohanty was working in his office along with one other staff. The peon named as Sumant thought there is no one in office, as it is Bharat Bandh. He locked the office and left for home. The officer informed a local journalist about this. An hour later, the peon came back and opened the door.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
16:04 (IST)
Bus services resume in some districts in Karnataka
Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation PRO told ANI that the bus services have resumed in Davanagere, Chamarajnagar, Kolar, Kolar Gold Fields, Bengaluru, Shimoga and Tumkur.
16:02 (IST)
Andhra Pradesh govt announces reduction in petrol and diesel price by Rs 2 each
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the petrol and diesel prices in the state will be brought down by Rs 2 each, ANI reported. The new rates will come into effect from Tuesday morning.
15:49 (IST)
Visual from Assam's Dhubri
Locals in Golakganj of Dhubri, the border district along Bangladesh in Assam, used a deserted road to play cricket during the total shutdown in view of Bharat Bandh.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
15:47 (IST)
ASSAM: Complaint filed against BJP leader for molesting a bandh supporter
A complaint has been filed in Jorhat Police Station of Assam against BJP district president of Jorhat, Santanu Pujari, for allegedly molesting a female bandh supporter.
" When we were peacefully protesting in Royalwood road around 10 am, Santanu Pujari came alongwith a group of protesters and started physically assualting the protesters and tried to open the closed shops. While I was video recording the incident, he snatched my mobile phone and deleted the videos. When I asked my mobile phone back he started touching me inappropriately and assulted me," the victim said.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
15:38 (IST)
KARNATAKA: Miscreants ransack shops in Ankola
In Sirsi the bandh was partially followed and auto-rickshaws plied on the roads as usual. In Ankola, miscreants were seen imposing the bandh. They ransacked a sweet mart and a spectacle shop in the town. No untoward incident was reported from any part of the district barring some stray incidents.
Sathish Sail, former Congress MLA, said that the bandh is the expression of the anger of the people against Modi government’s anti-poor policy. But BJP criticised the state government for becoming a party to the bandh by withdrawing buses and closing educational institutions. "What was the necessity of withdrawing the buses when the ruling coalition had called the bandh? It shows there are anti-social elements in those parties and their own party leaders have no faith in their workers," district spokesperson Rajesh Nayak criticised.
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
15:32 (IST)
KARNATAKA: Bandh evokes mixed response in Uttara Kannada
The Bharat Bandh called by the Congress in protest against the hike in the fuel price evoked a mixed response in Uttara Kannada district. The government had closed schools and colleges and had withdrawn buses in some places. In Karwar, shops remained closed but the government offices and financial institutions like banks and insurance offices functioned normally. Auto rickshaws unions had not supported the bandh call. Congress workers led by Satish Sail took out a bike rally asking shop-owners to down the shutters. People were seen blaming the KSRTC authorities for withdrawing the city buses without any provocation.
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
15:28 (IST)
Watch: Congress workers protest fuel price hike in Odisha's Nabrangpur
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
15:24 (IST)
ODISHA: Union minister calls Congress-led strike a failure
Union minister Jual Oram said Bharat Bandh by Congress is a failure. "People of Odisha have not supported this," he said.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
15:18 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Protesters attack school bus in Pune
According to India Today, protesters part of the Bharat Bandh on Monday vandalised a school bus in Pune.
15:13 (IST)
JHARKHAND: 8,234 protesters in preventive detention, including senior leaders
A total of 8,234 protesters, including many senior leaders from the mahagathbandhan, were taken into preventive detention till 2 pm, according to Jharkhand Police. The bandh was particularly successful in Santal pargana which is dominated by JMM and JVM(P) where 2,668 political workers were arrested and in Kolhan region including Jamshedpur where 1,363 protestors were detained.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
15:08 (IST)
ASSAM: Modi govt failed to fulfill its campaign promises, says ex-minister Ajit Singh
Former Assam minister and Congress leader Ajit Singh said the Narendra Modi government failed to fulfill all its promises made during the 2014 campiang. "Modi along with Sushma Swaraj, Smriti Irani and other BJP leaders protested against price rise in the past. But now they are silent which shows how fake their protests were. Today common people have have supported our bandh. They are angry, and the Modi government will get the answer in upcoming elections," he said.
Input by Tilak Purkayastha/101Reporters
15:02 (IST)
ARUNACHAL PRADESH: Over 100 Congress activists arrested
At least 100 Congress activists, including Mahila Congress workers,Youth Congress president Geli Ete and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) secretary John Taksing, were arrested on Monday in Arunachal Pradesh. The protesters burnt tyres in many places in the state capital and in various other places to block roads, Superintendent of Police, Itanagar, M Harsh Vardhan said.
14:50 (IST)
TAMIL NADU: Nearly 2,000 textile factories shut in support of Bharat bandh in Tiruppur
In textile capital Tiruppur, almost 2,000 factories have been shut in support of the Bharat bandh. The damage of the textile business in the city for Monday is estimated to be Rs 50 crores. Nearly the entire city has been completely shut down. Only a small number of private businesses, autos and taxis are plying on the roads and educational institutions are shut. There is heavy police deployment in the city.
Sourced by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
14:45 (IST)
Public should reduce expenses as crude oil prices increase, says Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Rinwa
Rajasthan minister Rajkumar Rinwa said that the public should reduce its expenses in order to tackle the fuel price rise. "The government is trying. Fuel prices in India are driven by the prices of crude oil in the world market. There is so much expenditure, floods all over, and consumption. The public doesn't understand that if the prices of crude oil increases, they should reduce their expenses," he said.
14:41 (IST)
ODISHA: Ex-Union minister Bhakta Charan Das detained along with 100 Congress supporters
Hundred Congress supporters, including senior leader Bhakta Charan Das, have been detained by Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar. Das is an ex-Union minister. They were protesting near AG square in Bhubaneswar. The police said it was preventive detention.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
14:34 (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH: Normal life hit in Mathura, other parts of state
All dairies and small kiosks on the Holi gate square in Mathura were closed on Monday, reported News18. Protests were also witnessed in Jaunpur, Gorakhpur, Amroha, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Etawah, Mainpuri and Kanpur.
14:30 (IST)
Amit Shah to meet Dharmendra Pradhan
BJP chief Amit Shah will be meeting Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid the nationwide shutdown called by Congress on Monday, reported India Today. Earlier in the day, Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Narendra Modi government for failing to control the skyrocketing fuel prices. However, the BJP in a press conference said that the government is not responsible for it as "global forces are at play".
14:26 (IST)
ASSAM: 58 bandh supporters, including ex-Congress minister Basanta Das, detained
Fifty eight bandh supporters along with former Congress minister Basanta Das have been detained by police in Sonitpur district. The protesters tried to halt vehicles in Mission Chariali of Tezpur town in the district. The protesters have accused harassment by police during the protest.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
14:22 (IST)
BIHAR: Arson, vandalism disrupt rail, road traffic
Arson, vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were reported from various parts of Bihar on Monday during the 'Bharat Bandh' called by Congress-led Opposition in protest against the soaring prices of petroleum products, reported News18. In Patna, bandh supporters indulged in vandalism in the old city area where they also burnt tyres on railway tracks, stopping movement of trains.
Private schools and many shops remained closed. Government offices and banks, however, functioned normally. At some places, bandh supporters were seen making way for ambulances and hearses.
14:14 (IST)
ASSAM: Ex-Congress minister Bismita Gogoi detained
Former Congress minister Bismita Gogoi has been detained by police in Khumtai of Golaghat district in Assam during a protest, along with dozens of supporters.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
14:08 (IST)
ODISHA: Congress protesters tear down gate, barge into Tehsil office in Puri district; staff injured
Congress protesters attacked the tahsil office staff in Kakatpur block of Puri dsitrict in the presence of police. Some of the staff were injured and some fled. The tahsildar and some other staff members were working in the office, when the Congress members forcibly broke the gate and attacked staff working in the office.
PCC President Niranjan Patnaik said a team has been formed to inquire the incident.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
14:02 (IST)
TRIPURA: As no vehicles ply, college students drive themselves in auto to attend exam
College students in Tripura drove an auto themselves to sit for an exam. Students from Netaji Subhash Mahavidyalaya of Udaipur city in the state were seen driving the auto to reach for an exam in their college as there were no vehicles plying due to the Bharat bandh.
Input by Ayub Sarkar/101Reporters
13:57 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Buses plying, govt banks open in Thane
In Thane, buses are plying and government banks are also open. However, malls are closed as the management followed the notice sent by police and political parties on Sunday, asking them not to begin operations before 4:30 pm. Police forces are also deployed outside malls and in shopping complexes.
Input by Debdutta Mohanty/101Reporters
13:47 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Ranchi police deploys drones, CCTV cams to be alert
Ranchi police deployed drones and CCTV cameras to keep a sharp eye on troublemakers during Bharat Bandh in The district. SSP Anish Gupta himself coordinated the security forces from central control room established at district collectorate.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters.
13:45 (IST)
We didn't get an ambulance and then our vehicle was stopped at two places, claims 2-year-old kid's father
The two-year-old, who died in Patna amid the nationwide shutdown, did not get an ambulance first and later his vehicle was stopped at two places which led to the delay. The kid had high fever since Sunday night. Senior district officers, however, have rejected the parents' claim and said the child did not die due to Bharat Bandh.
The father Pramod Manjhi hails from Balabeegha village which falls under Makhdumpur police station in Jehanabad district.
Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
13:40 (IST)
Karnataka: Protesters burn effigies in Davangere
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists burn effigies of leaders of the Union government while protesting against the price hike near Jayadeva circle in Davangere.
Shashikumar/101Reporters
13:37 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: We are prepared for Bharat Bandh, says top cop
Officials have been categorically told to be alert and vigilant and ensure that miscreants don't break the law. "The state has ensure proper vigil which is why there has been no untoward incident in the state," DGP OP Singh said while briefing the media about police preparedness on Bharat Bandh.
13:32 (IST)
ODISHA: Congress to form investigating team to probe into use of force during Bharat Bandh
The Odisha Congress party plans to form an investigating team likely to be headed by senior party leader Chiranjibi Biswal to probe the alleged cases of use of force in some areas of Kakatpur and Remuna areas of the state. More details will be given at the party's press conference in the state at 3pm. Party says if the members are found guilty strict actions will be taken against the guilty.
Manish Kumar/101 Reporters
13:27 (IST)
WATCH: Congress workers say 'Rahul Gandhi murdabad', pause to realise their mistake
In Madhya Pradesh' Neemuch, Congress workers were raising slogans to support the Bharat Bandh. While the cadre shouted, "Congress zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad', someone by mistake yelled out, "Rahul Gandhi murdabad".
They realised their mistake soon enough. After a short, awkward silence, the cadre marched on.
By Vijit Rao, 101Reporters
13:22 (IST)
ODISHA: Bharat Bandh hampers Assembly, Congress protests outside House
Bharat Bandh and Congress MLAs protesting outside the House disrupted the state Assembly. The protesters were shouting in the House and made it impossible for the session to function. speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House till tomorrow.
MLAs, IAS and IPS officers were seen walking to the state secretariat and Assembly today. They were stopped on their way. PCC President Niranjan Patnaik along with party members held a dharna in front of the Assembly main gate. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached Assembly 4 minutes late today.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
13:19 (IST)
Rail roko in Assam delays nine mail, express and passenger trains
Nine mail/express and passenger trains were delayed in Assam due to picketers obstructing tracks at various stations in Lumding and Tinsukia division of NF Railway. Picketers had resorted to blockade of railway tracks at Silchar between Kalkalighat and Baraigram, between Moranhat and Sibsagar Town, at Diphu, and between Nakachari and Mariani. - said P.J Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway in an official bulletin.
By Pranjal Baruah, 101Reporters
13:18 (IST)
BIHAR: AAP, RJD, Congress block roads in Siwan
Hundreds of protesters are out on the roads of Siwan district in Bihar.
Showing their support for the Bharat bandh called by Congress over petrol price hike, members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD, Congress have blocked, not allowing even two wheelers to pass by. The supporters are protesting at different locations— staging dharna on the roads, marching around the Siwan town and adjoining areas with their parties’ flags in there hands.
Almost all the shops and markets are closed. Banks are open but hardly any customers. Till the last reports, no incidents of violence have been reported.
By Sagarika, 101Reporters
13:16 (IST)
Tripura: 300 Congress supporters detained
Around 300 Congress leaders and supporters have been detained in Tripura while picketing outside government offices. According to SP (Operation) Subrata Chakraborty, the detainees include PCC President Birajit Sinha and senior leader Gopal Chandra Roy. Bandh in Tripura has so far been peaceful.
Complete shutdown of trade, business education sectors while government offices functioning with thin attendance. Traffic has been majorly off the road except rickshaws and two -wheelers.
By Sajjad Ali/101Reporters
13:13 (IST)
Bharat Bandh a failure, and we regret the violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the Bharat Bandh, which derailed normal life in over 8 states and ended up in the death of a two-year-old in Patna, a failure. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Prasad, in a very matter-of-fact manner said, "Bharat Bandh was a failure and we regret the violence that followed (due to the shutdown)."
A two-year-old reportedly died due to random road blockade in Patna and reports have said that thousand across India have been taken under preventive detention.
13:07 (IST)
Assam: 40 detained in Hailakandi district
Police detained over 40 protesters from in front of DC office in Hailakandi district of Assam while staging protest.
By Rajesh Das, 101Reporters