Bharat Bandh: Shutdown call by anti-reservation groups evokes partial response in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The 'Bharat Bandh' called by some groups opposed to the caste-based reservations evoked a partial response in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, with some shops remaining closed in Bhopal during the morning hours.

The schools in the state capital remained open even as some of them suspended their bus services, sources said.

The authorities had announced a daytime curfew in Morena and Bhind, besides enforcing prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Gwalior, Bhopal, Sagar and some other sensitive towns of the state to avoid any untoward incidents. "We are monitoring the situation. There has been no impact of the alleged bandh so far. The state police is also keeping a watch on the social media," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Bhupendra Singh told reporters.

The security arrangements across the state have been beefed up in the wake of a shutdown call reportedly given by the groups opposed to caste-based reservations. The officials said the call for the bandh was given on social media and no organisation had come forward so far to claim responsibility for it.

The internet services too have been blocked in the Gwalior-Chambal region to prevent rumour-mongering. Bhopal range Deputy Inspector General of Police Dharmendra Choudhary had said on Monday that the social media messages were being monitored. He had warned that those spreading the hate messages would be booked under the Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code for disobedience to order promulgated by public servant.

DIG, Chambal region, Sudhir Lad said that curfew was imposed in Bhind from 9 pm Monday and would continue till 6 pm Tuesday. "Internet services in the Chambal region too have been blocked to prevent rumour-mongering," he said.

Bhind's collector Illayaraja T earlier said six companies of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised riot control unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the state police's Special Armed Force have been deployed.

Section 144 of CrPC had been imposed in Sagar district and curfew was clamped in Morena tomorrow, the officials said. "Curfew will be in place from 7 am to 9 pm today in Morena. We have no information about the organisations that have given the call for the bandh. The night curfew that started on 2 April continues," Morena's collector Bhaskar Lakshakar said. The internet services had also been blocked in Morena, he said.

The state had witnessed widespread violence during the 'Bharat bandh' on 2 April called by Dalit outfits protesting against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. It had led to the death of eight persons in Gwalior- Chambal region and had left scores injured, including 54 policemen.