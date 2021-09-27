Bharat Bandh: Roads blocked across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as farmers stage protest
Several trains were cancelled, highways and key roads blocked and many thousands stranded for hours on Monday as a nationwide 10-hour shutdown (Bharat Bandh) against the Centre’s three agriculture laws disrupted lives across parts of India, particularly in the north.
With inputs from PTI
