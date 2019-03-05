Bharat bandh called by tribal groups affects train services in Bihar, UP; three policemen injured in stone-pelting in Kanpur

New Delhi: Barring a few incidents of violence, the Bharat Bandh call given by various organisations in protest against the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 13-point roster for faculty recruitment and eviction of tribal people from the forests on Tuesday remained peaceful. The impact was largely felt in Hindi heartland comprising Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan.

In the national capital, teachers of different universities under the banners of various organisations held the protest march, asking the central government to restore 200-point roster point so that there is no discrimination in implementing the reservation policy for SC, ST and OBC scholars in the recruitment of faculty members.

As per the reports, the movement of trains was affected on certain routes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, but the train services were restored by evening. The flow of normal vehicular traffic was hit in various cities across the country, but there was no report of any massive jam or road blockade till the evening.

Various tribal organizations in Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal joined the protest against the order of the Supreme Court on their eviction from the forests. Though the apex court stayed its order after the Centre filed a review petition, tribal groups are demanding an ordinance to protect their rights.

There was a report of stone pelting incident in Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh in which three cops were said to have sustained injuries. Police had to open fire into the air to disperse the crowd. There were reports of highway and road blockades from other cities and towns in Uttar Pradesh, where the SP-BSP alliance had extended support to the shutdown.

Leaders of various political parties including Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended their support to the cause of Dalits, OBCs and tribal community. “Our tribal and Dalit brother and sisters are in crisis,” he tweeted.

“The false promises of the prime minister have forced them to land on the roads today. Their forest and the right to life are constantly attacked. Withholding forest rights. From tampering in the Constitutional reservation. I am completely with them,” Rahul further tweeted.

Former Union minister Sharad Yadav, RJD leader Manoj Jha, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha, and others also supported the demand of OBCs, SCs, and STs.

According to reports, workers of RJD, RLSP, and other constituents of ‘mahagathbandhan’ staged a protest in Patna and allegedly damaged the hoardings and posters of the ruling BJP in the city.

However, Union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar has said the central government will “take necessary legal steps to get justice.”

The central government will bring an ordinance to negate the Supreme Court order upholding 13-point roster system in the last Cabinet meeting likely to be held on 7 March, said sources.

The Supreme Court order in January had upheld the ruling of Allahabad High Court that reservation in faculty posts in universities should be applied department-wise and not by treating the university as a single unit.

