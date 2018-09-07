Bharat Bandh: Bihar MP Pappu Yadav claims he was attacked in Muzaffarpur; police says no evidence of attack

Muzaffarpur: Madhepura Member of Parliament and Jan Adhikar Party leader Pappu Yadav on Thursday claimed that he was attacked in Muzaffarpur in the wake of 'Bharat Bandh', which was announced by several minority rights organisations, against amendments in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

After the alleged attack, Yadav got emotional in front of media and said, "I have never asked for anyone's caste, never did caste politics. But the attackers first asked for my caste and then attacked."

However, Muzaffarpur SSP Harpreet Kaur has denied any attack on Yadav. "Videos and photographs do not show any attack. He wanted to go to the National Highway, however, protesters asked him to go back. He was standing amongst the protestors. His bodyguard had little scuffle with the protesters, as per the information that was given by the SHO," Kaur said.

"If this video could be made, the video of the attack should also have been there in today's world of smartphones. But nothing of this sort is there. There was no image of any broken window or anything of his vehicle. No injury. If he was claiming that his phone was damaged by the mob, he should have shown it to media. He did not file any complaint with police. IG sir and I spoke to him and directed DSP town to look into it. That is the whole matter," Kaur added. Meanwhile, Janata Dal (United) leader Shyam Rajak was also allegedly attacked when he was going from Begusarai to Khagaria.