Madhya Pradesh bandh LATEST updates: In view of the Bharat bandh called by minority groups organisations, rallies were taken out in Hoshangabad, Berasia and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh to protest against the SC/ST Act amendments.

Drones are being used for surveillance in Gwalior, SDM Narottam Bhargavi said. “Lot of security forces have been deployed. We are fully ready to face any kind of situation. Section 144 has been imposed at several places. It is very peaceful at present.”

In order to make sure that no objectionable and provoking messages are circulated during the bandh, the Jabalpur District Magistrate has sent a notice that the internet services in the district will be barred from 8 pm on 5 September, till 6 pm on 6 September.

Section 144 imposed has been imposed in Gwalior. The district magistrate has suggested people to not move in group. Licenses of 27,000 arms in Gwalior district have been suspended. Actions will be initiated against anyone found carrying arms and weapons.

Security was stepped up, school holiday declared in one district and petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday in view of 'Bharat bandh' called by some groups against the amendment to the SC/ST Act.

"We have decided to shut petrol pumps from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow due to security reasons as some organisations have given a call for bandh," Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Association president Ajay Singh told PTI.

Police have tightened security across the state in view of ongoing protests against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said orders prohibiting gathering of people in large numbers have been imposed.

"The administration in most of the districts have clamped prohibitive orders under CrPC Section 144 in view of the bandh on 6 September," he said.

Thirty-four companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts, he said.

Jabalpur district collector Chhavi Bharadwaj has written to the state home department, seeking suspension of internet services in the district till 6 pm on Thursday.

District Education Officer in Bhind has ordered that schools in the district will remain closed.

Meanwhile, protests against the amendment to the SC/ST Act continued in the state on Wednesday.

Protesters showed black flags to former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Patel at Tikamgarh when he was addressing the party's OBC workers.

Slogans were shouted by protesters outside the venue of BJP's OBC cell's meeting in Gwalior.

After the Supreme Court diluted the provision of mandatory arrests under the SC/ST Act, sparking protests by Dalit organisations, the Union government brought an amendment in the monsoon session of Parliament to override the apex court's order.

Gwalior-Chambal region, considered a sensitive area, had witnessed large-scale violence on 2 April this year during the Bharat bandh called by Dalit groups.

Now, upper caste organisations are protesting against the amendment.

Brahma Samagam Sawarna Jankalyan Sangathan's national president Dharmendra Sharma said about 150 organisations of upper castes and OBCs would participate in the Bharat bandh against the amendment.

With inputs from PTI