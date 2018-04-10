Bharat Bandh: After Dalits, anti-quota groups call for shutdown today; security beefed up in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

Several groups opposing caste-based reservations have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, following which the Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) issued an advisory to all states across India to beef up the security.

The shutdown comes a week after groups opposing the dilution of some provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act organised a nation-wide shutdown on 2 April. The protests had led to the death of eight persons and had left scores injured.

Though the call for bandh has not been endorsed by any major outfit, the MHA has asked all states to take adequate security measures and directed them to ensure prevention of any untoward incident. In its advisory, the ministry also said the districts magistrates and SPs will be personally held responsible for any violence in their area of jurisdiction.

States like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already put elaborate security measures in place.

In Jaipur, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed. Mobile internet service has also been blocked for 24 hours in the city as a precautionary measure. In the wake of IPL match to be organised in Jaipur on Thursday, adequate police force has also been deployed in and around Sawai Mansingh Stadium Stadium.

An official told PTI that the Bharat Bandh call has only been made on social media and no organisation has so far come forward to support it. "Therefore, for the last four-five days, police have held meetings with all the main organisations, market associations, transport organisations, political organisations and other groups in all the districts asking them to maintain law and order," Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order NRK Reddy said.

"This is running on social media with no ownership and no responsibility but it has been made clear that strict action will be taken if anyone tried to disrupt peace," he said.

The 2 April shutdown, too, had seen no particular outfit claim responsibility for it. Jai Bhagwan Jatav, chief patron of Bhim Army, had called it a leaderless agitation as it was "a people-led movement" , although several organisations, including his own, had participated.

In Rajasthan, range IGs, district SPs, and police commissioners have been given clear instructions to take prompt action against any activity related to the shutdown. Additional policemen and battalions of RAC have been provided to various district. BSF and CRPF battalions are also being deployed as per requirements of districts in the state. Madhya Pradesh had witnessed widespread violence during the Bharat bandh on 2 April.

Officials said that they had been paying particular attention to messages being circulated on social media platforms.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bhopal, Dharmendra Dubey said that social media messages were being monitored and warned that those spreading hate messages would be booked under Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Ajatshatru, Divisional Commissioner of Bhopal said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 had been clamped in the city for Tuesday but services including schools, government offices and banks would operate as usual.

Sudhir Lad, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal range said that curfew would be effective in Bhind from 9 pm on Monday to 6 pm on Tuesday to avoid any untoward incident. Four people had died in Bhind in violence during the 2 April shutdown. Internet services had been blocked in the Chambal region in order to prevent rumour mongering.

Bhind Collector Illayaraja T added that six companies of the Rapid Action Force, a specialised riot control unit of the CRPF, and the state police's Special Armed Force had been deployed currently.

Section 144 had been imposed in Sagar district and curfew would be in place in Morena on Tuesday, officials said. Net services had also been blocked in Gwalior city, where three people were killed during the protests on 2 April.

